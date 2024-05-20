WATCH: Ranveer Singh escorts pregnant wife Deepika Padukone as they reach to cast vote; actress flaunts baby bump

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. The two are expecting their first child. Ever since the couple announced the big news, fans have been intrigued by every movement of the couple stirring the internet. Now, today while Mumbai is abuzz with Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the IT couple of Bollywood also reached to cast their vote.

Fans were yet again delighted to see the much-in-love couple, and the actress’ baby bump grabbed everyone’s attention.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twinned as they arrived to cast their vote

Today, on May 20, a while back, soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped out in the city to fulfill their civic responsibility. The couple reached the polling booth station to cast their vote. In a video shared by the paps, the loving husband came out of the car first and escorted his pregnant wife. He opened the car door for him and shielded her while they made their way towards the polling station.

As one can see, the celebrated couple was surrounded by a huge crowd of paparazzi, who ran towards them to capture them. In addition to this, the actress' pregnancy glow was unmissable as she flaunted her baby bump and walked hand-in-hand with her hubby inside the polling station.

Take a look:

In the video, the couple was seen twinning in white. Both of them sported a white shirt paired with blue denims, with an added glamour to their looks with stylish black eyeglasses.

Additionally, after casting their vote, the couple came out. The Don 3 actor yet again dished out major relationship goals as he opened the door and ensured that his wife sat comfortably inside the car.

Take a look:

Fans gush over the actress' baby bump

Soon after the video was surfaced, fans couldn’t stop reacting to it. Thronging the comments section, the delighted fans expressed their emotions in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Dikh Gaya baby bump? ab nhi bologe surrogacy,” another fan commented, “It’s a slap on the people who were saying she’s not pregnant but having a baby through surrogacy ……even if she would have chosen to surrogate, that would have been her choice…..I guess there won’t be anymore discussion on this topic…..some people are just too much……get a life!!”, while a third fan commented, “Deepika in pregnancy (accompanied by red-heart emojis), while another fan gushed over stating, “ohh the pregnancy walk...(accompanied by red-heart and heart-eye emojis)”, “Oh finally there's a bump, such a cute pregnancy walk,” chimed in another fan.

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

When Deepika Padukone stirred the internet, flaunting her baby bump for the first time

Amid the pregnancy phase, Ranveer and Deepika are trying to spend most of their quality time with each other. It was just a few weeks back, a photograph of the couple had gone viral on the internet. In the viral pic, the couple was seen disembarking from a ship. In the photo, DP was seen leading the way in a stunning brown long t-shirt that elegantly accentuated her growing baby bump.

This was the first time when DP’s baby bump was visible, leaving fans berserk.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

On the professional front, the couple will yet again reunite for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The third part of the Singham franchise also boasts of a stellar star cast including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor in important roles along with Arjun Kapoor in the negative shade.

The film is poised to release later this year on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn looks tough as Bajirao fighting against Jackie Shroff in latest PICS from Srinagar sets