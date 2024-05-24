Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James: Tim Duncan plays "Start-Bench-Cut" Between NBA Legends

Tim Duncan concluded his 19-year NBA career in 2016, and he has mostly avoided the spotlight. In sharp contrast to the current era of player podcasts and live streaming, The Big Fundamental has avoided public appearances and interviews, except for a brief coaching stint with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2019–2020 season.

But recently, in an eagerly awaited event, Duncan made an unexpected appearance on the first episode of The Richard Jefferson and Larry Show. TD was invited to play in the "start, bench, and cut" game alongside LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan. The game was hosted by Richard Jefferson, TD's close friend and former teammate.

It was a difficult question, as one might expect considering the three basketball legends' distinguished careers. However, remaining loyal to his persona, Duncan answered the question deftly and with a hint of respect and admiration.

What did Tim Duncan Say?

The two-time league MVP grinned in response to the difficult decisions that were put before him, saying, "I will start all three of them and bench myself."

Hearing TD's answer, RJ burst into laughter, saying, "That is a correct answer!"

Tim Always Respected His Peers

Tim's answer demonstrated his character. The legendary Spurs player never allowed his celebrity to eclipse his regard for his teammates. Even with all of his achievements—five NBA championships, three MVP awards from the Finals, and fifteen All-NBA selections—Duncan always played with a humble demeanor and a great deal of respect for everyone he played with on the court.

