Michael Malone Taunts Lakers About Getting Swept In Conference Finals Last Season Before Their Playoff Game

The LA Lakers won their play-in game against the Pelicans, but that victory would mean that they would play the Denver Nuggets in their first playoff round. However, more than the matchup, it’s the statement by Karl Malone that is making the headlines, as the Nuggets coach made a point about the Lakers trying to flip the script.

This match is a rematch of the conference finals last season, where the Nuggets thumped the Lakers and later went on to become the NBA champions. The loss was humiliating, as the Lakers couldn’t win a single game.

What did Malone say?

Malone stated, “We swept them last year. We swept them this year. They come in playing really well and hungry. They want to flip that script. Our players understand that.”

Malone might not have forgotten the war of words with LeBron James. Both went after each other in the press conference. This comment from Malone is expected to ignite a similar war of words as the series progresses.

The Lakers swept by the Nuggets in the regular season

The Nuggets have continued their dominance over the Lakers for the last two seasons. After sweeping them in conference finals last year, they swept the Lakers in the regular season as well. Michael Malone's confidence in his team is not baseless but at the same time, he must know that taking LA Lakers lightly can backfire.

Nuggets, the firm favorites against Lakers

The Nuggets might have many problems, but it seems like beating the LA Lakers isn’t one of them. Nuggets’ Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic always shows up against the Lakers. The NBA champion averages 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in 27 games against them.

The Nuggets are a well-rounded team with size, skill, and depth that matches up well against LeBron's team. They also know what to expect because of their previous playoff matchup from the previous season.

