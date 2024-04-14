Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Karl-Anthony Towns Play Against Suns Tonight? Deets Inside

The Phoenix Suns are prepared to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center this coming Sunday, with a 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

As a follow-up to their recent victory over Atlanta with a score of 109-106, the Timberwolves sport a strong home record of 29-10 SU and 19-20 ATS. Even so, they'll be a challenging opponent, given that the Suns took the win in both previous regular-season encounters.

Will Karl-Anthony Towns Play Against the Suns Tonight?

The Timberwolves' powerful player, Karl-Anthony Towns, brings an air of uncertainty for the upcoming match due to a recent surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.

Despite this setback, the Timberwolves have boasted an impressive display this season, winning 56 games thus far.

Their attacking prowess ranks 18th in the NBA, netting an average of 113.1 points per game, backed by an impressive 38.7 percent shooting accuracy beyond the arc.

Will Anthony Edwards Play Against the Suns Tonight?

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards, yet another critical player, also casts doubt over his participation against the Suns.

Nevertheless, Edward's record has been instrumental for the team so far, recording averages of 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals while achieving a shooting split of 46.1/35.8/83.5.

The Timberwolves have showcased an unyielding defense this season, allowing only 106.3 points per game on average and limiting opponent teams to a 44.8 percent shooting rate. The team's defense will need to step up further to get the upper hand in their upcoming match.

As for the Suns, they have dominated the game against the Timberwolves since March 2021, standing at 9-1.

They will seize the opportunity this Sunday to further stretch their streak of victories. Regardless, both teams enter the contest with high morale following their respective wins in previous games.

Minnesota Timberwolves Players Stats Against The Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns stats

Over his career, in the 26 games he played with the Suns, Karl-Anthony Towns achieved average stats of 23.8 points, 11.0, and 3.2 assists.

Anthony Edwards Stats

In his 12 career games against the Suns, Anthony Edwards has delivered an impressive average of 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (Knee)

Anthony Edwards (Illness)

Out

Jaylen Clark (Achilles)

Suns

Questionable

Drew Eubanks (Right Ankle)

Damion Lee (Knee)

