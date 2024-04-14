Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Grizzlies Tonight? Deets Inside

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are set to challenge the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference face-off at FedExForum.

Currently holding the third spot in the West, the Nuggets have a clear edge against the Grizzlies who sit in the 13th position.

This encounter marks their fourth and final game of the season, with the Nuggets having a 3-0 lead, following their home victory of 128-103 on March 25.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against the Grizzlies Tonight?

Nikola Jokić stands as a doubtful participant against the Grizzlies. His impressive season stats include an average of 26.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists across 78 games, marking him as a stalwart on the team. He seems firmly on course for his third MVP title.

Presently, the Denver Nuggets share the top seed in the Western Conference with two other teams. They are on the rebound following their recent, close defeat of 121-120 against the San Antonio Spurs on the road.

In the post-game commentary, Head Coach Mike Malone voiced his disappointment over the loss which could have solidified their claim to the top seed.

Will Jamal Murray Play Against the Grizzlies Tonight?

Jamal Murray is also on the injury list. The point guard's shooting skills have significantly contributed to the team, with averages of 21.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game in the 58 games he has played this season.

To increase their winning prospects going forward, the team needs a more potent offensive strategy. With a rank of 14th in the NBA for allowing 114.7 points per game and shooting 49.6 percent from the floor, a boost in offensive explosiveness is crucial.

Denver Nuggets Player's Stats Against The Grizzlies

Nikola Jokić Stats

In his career, Nikola Jokic has averaged 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 29 games against the Grizzlies.

Jamal Murray Stats

Jamal Murray has averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 16 games against the Grizzlies in his career.

Injury Report

Nuggets

Out

Vlatko Cancar (Knee)

Questionable

Reggie Jackson(Calf)

Jamal Murray (Knee)

Aaron Gordon (Foot)

Michael Porter (Illness)

Nikola Jokic: Questionable

Collin Gillespie (Knee)

Zeke Nnaji (Abductor)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Shoulder)

Grizzlies

Out

Ja Morant (Shoulder)

Luke Kennard (Knee)

Vince Williams (Knee)

John Konchar (Heel)

Brandon Clarke (Hand)

Santi Aldama (Foot)

Jaren Jackson (Quadricep)

Yuta Watanabe (Personal)

Marcus Smart (Finger)

Derrick Rose (Back)

Ziaire Williams (Hip)

