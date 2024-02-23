'Most Entertaining Footballer': Ronaldinho Wows Fans With Stunning Overhead Kick Goal At 43

Ronaldinho, long after hanging up his professional boots, the 43-year-old continues to dazzle fans with his natural ball-handling skills. He was at it again recently in Turkey, when he competed in a beach volleyball game as a guest on the show Survivor. Acun Ilıcalı, the program's host, surprised fans when he announced Ronaldinho's participation on Survivor.

Ronaldinho leaves fans gobsmacked with stunning overhead kick goal at 43

Ronaldinho appeared in great form during his recent visit to Turkey and rolled back the years with an incredible bicycle kick while playing beach football. The Brazilian controlled the ball with his chest, in his usual style, before rising into the air and shooting it into the corner of the net. He then demonstrated his flexibility by partaking in a game of 'footvolley' in which he demonstrated his technical skill and proceeded to roll back the years. One fascinating fact is that Ronaldinho was wearing a Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics shirt while recording for the show.

Fans couldn’t stop showering love over Ronaldinho’s incredible control over the ball

Ronaldinho in his prime was a menace for his rival teams but at 43 years of age as well, he is still making a name for himself using his incredible ball control and precision. Fans on social media couldn’t stop themselves after witnessing Ronaldinho hitting the overhead goal. A fan on social media made fun of Manchester United player Antony by saying, “Better than antony”

Another fan, just happy seeing Ronaldinho, exclaimed that age is just a number. He wrote, “He's not aging, he's leveling up!”

Another fan considered Ronaldinho the “Most Entertaining Footballer”. He wrote, “Ronaldinho is the most entertaining footballer in football history.”

Ronaldinho has had an interesting life, including a 32-day stay in a Paraguayan jail. The Ballon d'Or winner was detained in 2020 for reportedly attempting to enter Paraguay with fraudulent paperwork, together with his brother. Ronaldinho's original sentence was six months, but he was released when his attorneys paid $1.6 million in bail, with $800,000 for him and his brother, respectively. A fan still thinking he was in jail wrote, “i thought he was in prison”

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho is widely regarded as one of the best footballers in history. The wing wizard began his career with Gremio before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2001. Two years later, after rejecting down an offer from Manchester United, he joined Barcelona. Ronaldinho went on to score 94 goals in five seasons, winning two league championships, one Champions League, and the 2005 Ballon d'Or.

