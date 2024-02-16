Throwback: When Ronaldinho Put THESE Three Players Over Lionel Messi In GOAT Debate

Lionel Messi is considered the GOAT by many in the world. The 36-year-old legend has given fans many moments to remember and cherish forever. During, his career with Barcelona Lionel Messi played for a brief time with Ronaldinho and they became great friends. But when asked Ronaldinho whether he considers Messi the GOAT his answer was skeptical. He said that had three players in mind, who were better overall, according to him.

During an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, after Messi’s sixth Ballon d’Or win, Ronaldinho answered whether he thinks of Lionel Messi as the GOAT. He said, "I’m glad Messi won the Ballon d’Or. We were also friends during our time at Barcelona. But I don’t like to compare, and I find it difficult to say he is the best of all time.”

With this, Ronaldinho made one thing clear that he thinks of Messi highly as one of the best in the era, but not all-time. He considered three other players as the greatest, and the names he revealed would not come as a shocker.

Who did Ronaldinho put over Lionel Messi?

The Legendary Brazilian is one of the best, and he is often considered to be one of the football legends. In his personal opinion, Pele, Diego Maradona and Nazario Ronaldo are the outright GOATs because if it wasn’t for them, the game wouldn’t have grown to the heights it has today.

Ronaldinho said, "There was Maradona, Pele, Ronaldo... it’s hard to say that Messi is the best throughout the history of football, I can only say he is the best of his era."

When Ronaldinho was in Barcelona, Lionel Messi was just a rookie, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that Ronaldinho considers Messi’s seniors in the game as the GOATs. Lionel Messi enjoyed a trophy-winning career with Barcelona, then moved to PSG, and now is a part of MLS team Inter Miami. The 36-year-old also holds an incredible eight Ballon d'Or trophies, having won the prized individual award last year. Ronaldinho and Messi both have had great careers, but it is all about the former’s opinion of who he thinks is better.

