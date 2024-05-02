Romance Tales: Did you know Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's 13-year age gap once drew criticism?

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are one of the most celebrated couples from the Mollywood industry. The duo has always been ardent supporters of each other on personal as well as professional fronts.

Fahadh and Nazriya met for the first time on the sets of Anjali Menon's 2014 cult classic Bangalore Days and it changed their entire course of life. Have a look!

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's first meet

The couple starred together in Bangalore Days which also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Fahadh and Nazriya played the role of husband and wife in the film which shows a different kind of relationship between the two. But, no one knew that behind the cameras a love story was blossoming between the two stars.

After a while, the duo announced that they had been engaged in February 2014 and tied the knot with each other on August 21, 2014. As per media reports, Fahadh and Nazriya's parents played a very crucial role in bringing the soulmates together.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya's life after marrying each other

During one of the events, Fahadh shared that instead of approaching and proposing to her on social media, Fahadh decided to give Nazriya a handwritten letter along with a ring inside it.

Fahadh said, “ She didn’t say yes. But she didn’t say no either!! I shot Bangalore days along with two other films. It’s just suicidal to shoot three films at a time. I used to look forward to returning to shoot Bangalore days as I loved being around Nazriya.”

See Nazriya's post with husband Fahadh Faasil

More about Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya

Meanwhile, after their marriage, many people criticized Nazriya and Fahadh for having a 13-year age-old gap between them. Many fans of the actor were also not happy with their decisions as Nazriya was 19 years old while Fahadh was 32 during their marriage. However, the duo did not take such criticism seriously and proudly stood tall for each other in every situation.

For the unversed, after their marriage, Nazriya took a four-year break from her acting career to focus on her marriage life. Later, in 2018 the actress made a huge comeback with Anjali Menon starrer Koode, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in pivotal roles. Nazriya also featured in Fahadh Faasil's 2020 cult classic Trance, helmed by Fahadh's very close aide Anwar Rasheed.

The duo has always stood up for each other by providing strong support and standing for each other in the toughest situations. Team Pinkvilla wishes the couple a long and prosperous journey together.

