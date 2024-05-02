Popular television couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are in the spotlight again, this time with their first music video together, Laa Pila De Sharaab. It seems the couple has become even more popular after their stint in Bigg Boss 17.

The Pavitra Rishta actress has recently shared some heartwarming pictures with her husband Vicky Jain from a hospital bed. The actress, a few days ago, injured her hand, leaving fans concerned and curious.

Ankita Lokhande shares pictures with Vicky Jain in the hospital

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses with his husband Vicky Jain from a hospital room. Ankita wrote in the caption, “Together in sickness & in health, literally.” They were seen posing for some candid photos from the hospital bed. Ankita sported was seen with an arm sling shoulder immobilizer as her hand was injured. However, it was Vicky Jain who appeared to be the patient, as per fans' observations.

Ankita Lokhande engages fans with ‘Guess Who's the Patient’ Instagram stories

Additionally, the actress posted on her Instagram stories, asking fans to guess who the patient is. She wrote, 'Guess who's the patient?'

As soon as Ankita Lokhande uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed concern. A fan wrote, “Am i the only one who can not understand who the actual patient is here because even though manku's arm is injured but vicky bhaiya looks more like the one who is admitted i guess.” Another user commented, “Speedy recovery both of you Manku Bikku.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s music video

La Pila De Sharaab, sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by Manan Bharadwaj, premiered on April 5. The song features Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande in captivating roles, along with Saurabh Sachdeva. The song tells a unique story of love and betrayal through music.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Bigg Boss Journey

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain became widely known during their time on Bigg Boss 17. Their frequent arguments grabbed headlines, sparking rumors about their relationship after the show. Despite this, the couple has shown us their genuine affection for each other, proving critics wrong.

Even during Bigg Boss 17, the pair made it clear they were sticking together. For those unversed, they tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai after three years of dating. Their lavish wedding lasted three days and included six ceremonies.

More about Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's journey began with her acting debut in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, and now she's making waves in both television and Bollywood. Her recent role alongside Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has left audiences impressed, showcasing her versatility and talent.

