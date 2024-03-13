'My Soul Is Not for Sale': Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's First Reaction to Getting Arrested After UK Warrant

A piece of news broke on the internet a couple of hours back about the sudden arrest of controversial social media influencers Tate Brothers ( Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate) as the two were arrested in Romania under a UK warrant.



The UK wanted custody of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate as part of an investigation of a sexual violence case. The case was from 2012 -2015. A Romanian Court accepted the request of the British authorities to extradite the Tate Brothers after their case in Romania came to an end.

Tate Brothers were previously arrested in Romania for the changes of R*pe, forming criminal groups, and trafficking.



Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were released recently and while speaking to Romanian media, self-proclaimed Top G Andrew Tate expressed, “I don't think many people in Romania understand, but in the West, in the countries that are owned by the Satanists, with a certain level of fame, you either put on a dress or you go to jail.”

He further expressed, “And I'm happy to make my choice, which is jail every single time. My soul is not for sale.”

Both Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have dual citizenship in the UK and the USA. They shifted to Romania in the year 2017 as they felt a lack of freedom in the UK and the US.

Adin Ross Got Andrew Tate Arrested?

A new shocking update is now going viral on the internet suggesting Andrew Tate was arrested after popular streamer and friend of Adin Ross allegedly revealed that Andrew Tate will escape Romania soon.

Tate Brothers are not allowed to leave Romania because of their ongoing case in the country.



Adin Ross revealed on his stream that Andrew Tate informed him, “Hey, I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and never coming back, so if you want to come and see me it's basically now or never.”

Dram Alert shared a post related to speculations and quoted, “Did Adin Ross cause Andrew Tate to get locked up? Some fans think so based on this clip”

Tate Brothers gained popularity for expressing their controversial views on trends, government, women and men, and many more on social media platforms. Tate brothers are also known for showcasing their luxurious lifestyle on the internet.

