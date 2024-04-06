The NBA slapped the Philadelphia 76ers with a hefty $100,000 fine for breaching the league's injury reporting policies. This took place before their game against the OKC Thunder on a Tuesday, having initially filed Joel Embiid, their veteran big man, as 'out' in the initial injury report on the preceding Monday night. However, Embiid ended up playing on Tuesday.

The NBA said, "The 76ers wrongly listed Embiid as 'out' in their initial injury report, and he went on to play in the game. We've factored in the 76ers' past fines for breaking injury reporting rules in the fine."

The events unfolded as such: Embiid was first stated as 'out' by the Sixers on Monday, one day before their face-off with the Thunder. The next morning at a 76ers' shootaround, it was confirmed that Embiid would not be participating. But, just hours before the game started, the Sixers updated Embiid's status to 'questionable'.

Ultimately, Embiid played and scored 24 points in less than 30 minutes, marking his return from a meniscus injury he sustained earlier in the season.

This instance marks the second time the Sixers have faced penalties for incorrect injury report filing. In February, the organization had to pay $75,000 for not listing Embiid on the injury list, even though he was pulled out at the last minute due to a knee injury during a game with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Sixers narrowly defeated the Thunder in a 109-105 comeback victory. Embiid's contribution was significant, with 24 points, seven assists, and six rebounds during the game.

Joel Embiid Reflecting on the MVP Race and His Role in It

This season's MVP race seems less intense compared to previous tension between Embiid and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić. Jokić seems to be leading by a large margin. According to a recent MVP poll by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jokić drew 85 out of 100 first-place votes, indicating a huge lead.

Last year, the race between Embiid and Jokić was close and intense. Nuggets' coach, Michael, remarked last March how the had become extreme and disconcerting. Doc Rivers, coaching the Sixers then, agreed with Malone.

He felt that Embiid deserved the MVP recognition, but he also called for an end to the devaluation of players to uplift others. He equaled recognition for all outstanding players; Giannis, Jayson Tatum, Jokić, whose play styles are different yet excellent.

Despite the meniscus injury, Embiid would have been head-to-head with Jokić. His average of 34.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks and Philly's actions without him demonstrate his valuable contribution on the court.

However, having listened to his remarks last Thursday, it doesn't appear that Embiid laments about not making it in the MVP contention.

