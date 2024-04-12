NBA Insider Reveals LeBron James' Frustration With Darvin Ham during Lakers Mid-Season Struggles

'Darvin Ham is going through a rough season with the Lakers' is an understatement, as the coach has come under fierce criticism, and there are several reports of LeBron James not being happy with him.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, when the results were not going the Lakers' way during the season, the King was frustrated with the coaching of Darvin Ham.

What did Eric Pincus say?

Pincus said, "There was some buzz in NBA circles that James wasn’t happy with head coach Darvin Ham when the team struggled earlier in the season. If the Lakers don’t win a playoff series this year, will James try to make the team pick between him and the coach?"

Can the Lakers win the NBA title under Ham?

The Lakers are sitting in 9th place in the Western Conference. They will have to play a play-in game once again before they can think of a playoff spot.

Throughout the season, the Lakers have looked subpar. The injuries are one of the key reasons for that, but Ham’s coaching hasn’t inspired anybody. If the Lakers have to win the title, they will need a miracle, as several teams are better than them.

Phil Handy, to replace Darvin Ham?

LeBron James is not getting younger, and the King has talked about not having much time left in the NBA for him. Keeping that in mind, the Lakers would love to win another title for him.

The Lakers have a good core, but they need more consistency from them and more support from the bench players to win their next title. According to reports, Darvin Ham is likely to face the sack after the season ends, and, in that scenario, assistant Phil Handy is the prime man to take the job as no big name is available in the summer.

