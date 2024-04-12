NBA Insider Reveals LeBron James' Frustration With Darvin Ham during Lakers Mid-Season Struggles

LeBron James' and Darvin Ham's relationship in not on the best terms and it's been reported multiple times. A recent report from the Athletic reveals the King's frustration with his coach.

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on Apr 12, 2024  |  08:54 AM IST |  4.3K
Twitter
Darvin Ham and LeBron James

'Darvin Ham is going through a rough season with the Lakers' is an understatement, as the coach has come under fierce criticism, and there are several reports of LeBron James not being happy with him.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, when the results were not going the Lakers' way during the season, the King was frustrated with the coaching of Darvin Ham.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Darvin Ham and LeBron James

Related Stories

Shaq Advices Anthony Edwards on Own Identity as Teammate Calls Him Michael Jordan
sports
Shaq Advices Anthony Edwards on Own Identity as Teammate Calls Him Michael Jordan
3 NBA Teams Have Never Reached NBA Final
sports
3 NBA Teams Have Never Reached NBA Final

What did Eric Pincus say?

Pincus said, "There was some buzz in NBA circles that James wasn’t happy with head coach Darvin Ham when the team struggled earlier in the season. If the Lakers don’t win a playoff series this year, will James try to make the team pick between him and the coach?"

ALSO READ: ‘LeBron Doesn’t Want Him There’: Fans Troll Darvin Ham After Lakers Star Ignores Him in Timeout Vs Warriors


Can the Lakers win the NBA title under Ham?

The Lakers are sitting in 9th place in the Western Conference. They will have to play a play-in game once again before they can think of a playoff spot.

Throughout the season, the Lakers have looked subpar. The injuries are one of the key reasons for that, but Ham’s coaching hasn’t inspired anybody. If the Lakers have to win the title, they will need a miracle, as several teams are better than them.

Darvin Ham and LeBron James

Phil Handy, to replace Darvin Ham?

LeBron James is not getting younger, and the King has talked about not having much time left in the NBA for him. Keeping that in mind, the Lakers would love to win another title for him.

The Lakers have a good core, but they need more consistency from them and more support from the bench players to win their next title. According to reports, Darvin Ham is likely to face the sack after the season ends, and, in that scenario, assistant Phil Handy is the prime man to take the job as no big name is available in the summer.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Claims Adam Silver Will Try His Best To Play LeBron James And Son Bronny In Same Team

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles