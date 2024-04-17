NBA Insider Speculates About ‘Changes’ Ahead of Cavaliers’ First-Round Matchup Against Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into the NBA Playoffs with a sense of urgency as they need a strong performance to solidify their foundation and secure their future. With a solid regular-season record of 48-34 which landed them the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers are poised for playoff success.

However, sharing his views on the Cavaliers’ situation at the moment, NBA insider Zach Lowe had his say on his podcast The Lowe Show. He said, “The Cavs, it's a must win series. You lose this series, there's gonna be changes in the organization."

Additionally, their recent slide in form, losing 13 of their final 21 games, poses a significant challenge and also underscores the importance of their opening playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

Rumors Say Cleveland Cavaliers Might Trade Donovan Mitchell

There has been growing speculation within NBA circles regarding the future of Donovan Mitchell with the Cleveland Cavaliers. As reported by NBA insider Marc Stein, there is a prevailing belief among rival teams that Cleveland could opt to trade Mitchell if he declines to agree to a contract extension in the upcoming months.

As Stein said, “As discussed here on multiple occasions, Mitchell will be entering the final guaranteed year of his current contract next season if there's no extension, leading to a growing belief among rival teams that the Cavaliers will be forced to trade Mitchell in coming months if they cannot come to terms with him an extension.”

Mitchell, who is currently in the third year of a lucrative five-year, $163 million deal, could become a subject of substantial trade talks should he not secure an extension. With Mitchell's exceptional performance this season, averaging 26.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game, his potential departure could significantly impact the dynamics of the Cavaliers.

