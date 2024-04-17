NBA Legend Charles Barkley Warns WWE Superstar Chad Gable for Attacking Sami Zayn on Monday Night Raw

This past week, during Monday Night Raw, newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defended his IC Championship for the first time since he defeated the former record-breaking Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Sami Zayn defended his championship against Chad Gable, who helped him when he was preparing for Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

Sami Zayn and Chad Gable delivered a classic wrestling match, and Zayn retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship. In the end, after Zayn retained his championship, he went to the ring to share his moment with his wife in front of his home crowd, and Gable turned his back on Zayn, suplexed him from behind, and launched an assault on the IC Champion.

The arena was legit pissed from Gable's sudden turn of IC Champion Zayn, and the crowd greeted Gable with boos in return. WWE Universe was not alone who were unhappy with Gable's decision to turn heel on former friend Sami in front of his family.

NBA Legend Charles Barkley recently appeared on the Patt McAfee Show, where he reacted to Gable attacking hometown hero WWE IC Champion Sami Zayn after finishing the matchup.

Charles Barkley warned Gable and expressed, "You know what, I was going to fly up there and whoop Gable's ass. That man whooped Sami's ass in front of his wife and parents. I didn't like that at all. You can't kick a man's ass in front of his wife and parents. I didn't like the ending. You can't kick a man's ass at his house. That's bad karma.

Kenny Omega Prasies Sami Zayn

Former AEW and NJPW professional wrestler Kenny Omega revealed that the Sami Zayn vs. Gunther singles match was the best match on the WrestleMania XL card this year. He even praised Sami Zayn on his Twitch stream.

Kenny Omega said, "I would say he's the most versatile, flexible wrestler and he's proved over the course of not only his indie career, but, he's proven it as Sami Zayn of course as well, and then when you put those two together when you have someone who's shown, under a mask, be one of the greatest sympathetic babyfaces but then also take the mask off, have him use his face, use his voice, use his body language and then also become the greatest sympathetic babyface.That to me is describing someone who is one of the greatest going."

Sami Zayn was at his peak last year, 2023, when he started feuding with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Sami Zayn and Kevin Ownes then dethroned Usos as the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39. Now, in 2024, Zayn started his new IC Champion journey.

