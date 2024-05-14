Demon Slayer Ending: Who Does Nezuko End Up With? Find Out

The Demon Slayer manga ended in May 2020 after four years, with mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge confirming several ships, including Zenitsu and Nezuko. Despite the short supernatural shonen, fans speculated on the couple's relationship, which was tumultuous and often one-sided. Despite their tumultuous interactions, the series ultimately ended with a real relationship between the two characters.

This pairing will not come as a tremendous shock to the Demon Slayer manga fans, but anime only viewers may be astounded to learn of the canon relationship between these two individuals later on in the series. Nezuko and Zenitsu certainly got off to a rocky start, with Zenitsu intimidating and overwhelming her right off the bat with his overeager and desperate nature.

Over time Zenitsu & Nezuko's relationship blossomed

Zenitsu fell madly in love with Nezuko from the moment he laid eyes on her, which is not shocking considering his outlook on women and dating throughout the course of the series. Zenitsu was introduced as a needy character who desperately seeks a wife and pursues anyone he thinks might be interested in marriage. Despite his efforts, he finds little success.

When he meets Tanjiro, he falls in love with his younger sister, Nezuko, much to Tanjiro's chagrin. Their early relationship is mainly humorous, with scenes like Zenitsu chasing Nezuko while she runs away, and Tanjiro playing the protective older brother role.

In Demon Slayer, Nezuko initially has little romantic chemistry with Zenitsu, mainly due to a comedic gag. However, as Zenitsu matures, he becomes more thoughtful, calm, and less emotionally volatile, which eventually leads to a deeper connection with Nezuko. Initially viewed as hopeless, the ship eventually becomes canon, as Zenitsu no longer intimidates Nezuko with loud yelling and desperate advances.

Nezuko and Zenitsu's relationship was influenced by Zenitsu's personal growth. He became calmer, more in control of his emotions, and more pleasant to be around, which likely piqued Nezuko's interest. Zenitsu's actions towards her became more gentlemanly and less self-serving, as he fought to protect her against enemies and keep her safe in dangerous demon battles. At the beginning of the series, he was open to dating any girl.

However, it later became clear he has eyes only for Nezuko. His initial affections for her may have been based on more shallow factors such as looks, but as he got to know her better, he only fell deeper in love. Thankfully for him, Nezuko reciprocates these feelings and the end of the manga depicts the couple in happily married bliss, even having children together. Interestingly, two other couples become canon too: Kanao and Tanjiro and Aoi and Inosuke.

This leaves all three of the main Demon Slayer gang married at the story's conclusion, giving them a happy ending after years of struggles.

Some manga readers were excited to see their favorite ship, but some were disappointed due to Zenitsu's constant proposals and pushiness towards Nezuko. This concern stems from the early series when Nezuko was not outwardly interested in him. However, as the manga progressed, Zenitsu became more caring and mature, and Nezuko developed romantic feelings for him. This controversy highlights the ongoing debate about the ship's potential.

Later, Nezuko also expresses interest in Zenitsu, expressing the same feelings as he does. Despite initially intense pursuit, their love grows as they grow into adulthood and build a family. Gotouge's portrayal of the controversial pairing is commendable for building a genuine, mutual connection between the two, unlike the one-sided interactions seen in Demon Slayer. Everyone has their own opinions on the pairing.

A brief about Zenitsu

From the beginning, Zenitsu comes off as a talented and skilled Demon Slayer though he denies this. His strength awakens when he is asleep as his nervous demeanour is what normally keeps him from accessing his abilities, making him more sagacious, calm and precise in combat. This allowed him to instantly decapitate the Tongue Demon and defeat Son of the Spider Family by himself.

Zenitsu was later able to defend 3 entire train carts being under attack by Enmu, Lower Rank One, along with Nezuko. A few months after that, he was able to go toe-to-toe with an awakened Daki with the assistance of Inosuke

Zenitsu was able to advance to the highest point of the Hashira Training. However, the greatest extent of his powers manifests when Zenitsu fights while awake, as he managed to outmatch the new Upper Rank Six, Kaigaku, in speed by himself and was later blitzed and decapitated him before he could react, although he sustained several severe injuries.

Moreover, Zenitsu's initial reluctance to kill Kaigaku, someone he once cared about and looked up to, was the only thing that gave the Upper Rank the initial advantage, hinting that he could have simply killed him from the beginning if he so desired. Later on, he could keep up with and battle the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji, albeit while severely weakened by the Anti-Kibutsuji Drug. Nonetheless, Zenitsu's strength more than likely matched that of the Hashira by the end of the series.

