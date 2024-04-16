‘No Players Flopped Into My Legs This Year’: Kevin Durant Fires Shot at NBA Star for Causing 2023 MCL Injury

Kevin Durant finally had a season in NBA without an injury after almost 3 years. The former Warriors star talked about his injuries and how it made him frustrated.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 16, 2024  |  12:53 PM IST |  10.5K
Kevin Durant is healthy, and he is hungry for another title. However, the hunger hasn’t let him forget the injuries that he suffered in the last two years that made him miss a huge chunk of the basketball games. The former Warriors star indirectly fired a shot at Jimmy Butler who crashed into him in Jan 2023.

Durant has suffered significant setbacks in the last few seasons. He missed a chunk of 2022 and 2023 after sustaining MCL injuries for consecutive years. Both injuries were contact injuries. However, a healthy Durant has managed to make 75 appearances this year for the Phoenix Suns.

What did Durant say?

Durant said, “No players flopped into my legs this year. Last two years, I had my teammate flop into me and an opponent flop into me two straight years that caused me to get MCL injuries. If it wasn’t for that, I probably would’ve been out there with the same amount of games."

Butler and Brown’s incident with Durant

Butler drove down the lane and landed on Durant's knees. Durant wasn’t in the frame trying to stop Butler's shot. Butler rolled onto his right knee as he was pursuing the ball. The accident happened on January 8, 2023. That was Durant's final game in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. After missing two months of play, he returned to the court and made his Phoenix Suns debut.

Kevin Durant experienced the same injury in 2022 when Bruce Brown Jr. collided with his knee while he was running back on defense. KD was also sidelined for several months due to that injury.

Can the Phoenix Suns win a title with Durant?

The Phoenix Suns finished the regular season with the sixth seed. The Suns will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first playoff round. Suns have all their big guns fit and ready to fire and the Suns fans will be hoping that this can be the season where they lift their first NBA championship.

About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

Latest Articles