No public memorial for OJ Simpson, Late NFL star cremated secretly in Las Vegas

The Buffalo Bills’ legendary running back OJ Simpson passed away last week at home in Las Vegas. His estate attorney Malcolm LaVergne informed about the celebrity criminal’s death. There were speculations that a public memorial would take place. However, the attorney has denied any possibility of that as Simpson has already been cremated.

What was the cause of O.J. Simpson’s death?

Considered to be one of the greatest RBs of all time was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year. The 76-year-old lost his battle with cancer on 10th April 2024. LaVergne said that he met Simpson right before easter at his country club home. LaVergne added that the 1973 NFL MVP was awake, alert, and chilling, sipping his bear on a couch watching the news.

The lawyer heard from one of the doctors on 5th April and was told that Simpson was "transitioning". Last week, LaVergne visited the running back for the last time and found him very weak. The four-time NFL rushing title winner had grown weak and could only ask for water and to switch the TV channel.

The buzz around Simpson's public memorial

OJ Simpson was cremated on 10th April around 10 AM PT. Some closed were present but the attorney didn’t reveal any of the names. Simpson’s family posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the death of the NFL star. The family said that Simpson died surrounded by his children and grandchildren. But according to LaVergne, only one family member was there and he refused to reveal who.

There are some tentative plans for a celebration of life or a public memorial as per the attorney. OJ Simpson faced “the trial of the century” for allegedly stabbing, Ronald Goldman, his ex-wife. He went to prison in 2008 for nine years for an armed robbery. He lived a peaceful life after release and often posted about sports and golf. His last post was about the Kansas City Chiefs’ LVIII Super Bowl victory.