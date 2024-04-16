OJ Simpson’s Executor TAKES BACK His Words on Blocking Goldmans to Receive OJ’s Estate Money; LATEST STATEMENT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

It's been almost a week since O.J. Simpson passed away, leaving his debt as well as high-valued real estate. The former NFL player's estate has yet to undergo evaluation by the court.

Regarding O.J. Simpson's estate, his lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, previously said that he wouldn't let the Goldman family get any money from the proceedings. According to a recent statement, he didn't mean that.

Malcolm LaVergne Corrects His Previous Comments on Goldman's Family

O.J. Simpson's long-time attorney and estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne, got into the spotlight for his harsh comments toward Goldman's family. Malcolm LaVergne said that he would do anything to let Goldman's family receive no money from the proceedings of O.J. Simpson's estate.

"It's my hope that Goldman get zero, nothing. Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing," Malcolm LaVergne had said previously. But Malcolm decided to take back his words.

In fact, Malcolm LaVergne recently revealed that his previous statement wasn't made for the Goldman family but for their attorneys representing Ron Goldman's estate. "Within an hour of knowing that O.J. died, he started talking shit," LaVergne had, according to ProFootballTalk, talking about Goldman's lawyer.

"My advocate instinct . . . was, 'Oh, you're gonna keep shitting on him even after he's dead? Fine, you know? You get nothing.' And so, those were my remarks then. But I backtracked, and they were pretty harsh remarks. And now I'm going in the other direction," Malcolm LaVergne stated, concluding his statement.

According to his previous statement, he appeared to be opposed to the idea of giving any money to the family. But now, Malcolm LaVergne plans to stay "hyper transparent" with the Goldman family. Nevertheless, it's out of his power in any way to make the final decision about who the O.J. Simpson's estate goes to.