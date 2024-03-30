‘No Steroids, Just Hard Work’: Stephen A. Smith Shares His Weight-Loss Journey After Being Pre-Diabetic

Stephen A. Smith came out with an amazingly well shaped physique and change was really surprising.

The ESPN’ First Take host has gone through a massive body transformation. Smith recently came up with his jaw-dropping results and tweeted a short video where he explained where he was a year ago with all the health issues he had.

Sharing a minute long video, he captioned his post: No ozempic, no steroids, just hard work. I’ve spent the last year saving my life, and I’m still just getting started.

Smith sat down with human biologist Gary Brecka on his own show, The Stephen A. Smith Show, and talked about how his journey went throughout a year. In addition to life-saving lifestyle changes, Stephen A. Smith has lost 30-pounds, that too under a period of six months as he revealed.

Stephen A. Smith also opened up about what was going inside his body that made him take the step towards a fitter body. Discussing the concerning findings in the report about his cholesterol and almost getting diabetic, he added,

"Gentlemen, that was your boy, Stephen A," Smith began. "I can't even tell you how bad I was. Nearly 30 percent body fat, a cholesterol level over 300 and .1 point away from being a full-blown diabetic - and that was after I had Covid, which damn near killed me.

Stephen A. Smith left everyone in awe at First Take

Stephen A. Smith caused a stir on First Take when he made a surprise entrance wearing a tank-top hoodie, showcasing his well-toned physique that left everyone amazed. First Take's Instagram handle shared a clip capturing Stephen A. chatting with the crew, which garnered widespread attention and admiration from fans.

Surprisingly, even New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined in to express his praise for Stephen A. Smith's impressive physical transformation.

During his appearance at the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers praised Smith for his habits and said, “I will say I saw Stephen A in there and he’s been taking care of himself. So shout out to Stephen A. man. He’s been getting jacked and some to that whole eating rate you know taking care of yourself, exercise and cold tub sauna. Stephen A. should be talking about that a little bit more.”

Despite being 56 years old and standing at 6 feet 1 inch, Stephen A. recently shed an impressive 32 pounds through his rigorous boxing training routine. In an interview, he divulged the details of his demanding six-day-a-week workout regimen, which encompasses boxing, weightlifting, and pilates, showcasing his dedication to his fitness journey.