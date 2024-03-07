Why Did Aaron Rodgers Refuse To Accept Joe Namath’s #12 Jersey Number Even When Former Jets Legend Offered It to Him?

Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets in 2023 and chose to wear the #8 jersey number instead of 12. Before coming to the Jets, Rodgers wore the #12 jersey number in Green Bay Packers. But despite Joe Namath offering Rodgers to use his #12 jersey number and unretire it, the star quarterback never did. Here's what Aaron Rodgers feels about his decision.

Why is Aaron Rodgers not wearing #12 jerseys anymore?

When Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets in the 2023 Draft, former quarterback and NFL legend Joe Namath offered him to take his #12 jersey number. Before the Jets, Rodgers used to wear the #12 jersey number with the Packers and wanted to have the same in his new team. But he changed his mind when he got to know about Joe Namath's jersey number being retired.

During the recently released episode of Cameron Hanes' podcast Keep Hammering Collective, Aaron Rodgers explained why he refused Joe Namath's offer to take his jersey number. "With all that respect, to me, 12 in New York is Joe Namath," Rodgers said. "All due respect to Joe, um, I just didn't want to take that number out," Rodgers added.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Net Worth (2024) - Salary with Jets and Career Earnings

Advertisement

During the interview, Aaron Rodgers revealed how he used to watch Joe Namath play football while growing up. When he got the chance to take his jersey number, he felt that the number 12 in the Jets belonged to him. So, instead of 12, he went with the #8 jersey number.

Aaron Rodgers wore #4 in high school in honor of Brett Favre

While talking about his jersey number with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers revealed what jersey number he had while growing up playing football. According to Rodgers, he used to wear jersey number 8 in college. Before that, he wore the #4 jersey number in high school in honor of Brett Favre.

Also Read: All you need to know about Aaron Rodger' Girlfriend, Mallory Edens!

Advertisement

"I wore four in honor of Brett. I was a big Brett fan," Aaron Rodgers said, explaining why he chose #4 as his jersey number in high school. Rodgers also explained how he wanted to stick to the #12 jersey number in college, but the team retired that in memory of a former player. What's your favorite jersey number?