Who Are the Highest-Paid NBA Coaches in 2023–24 ft Steve Kerr? All You Need To Know

Tyronn Lue, the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, most recently reportedly consented to a lucrative contract extension, placing him among the highest-paid coaches in the league. Which NBA coaches, besides Lue, earn the highest salaries in the league? Let's examine the top few players for the 2023–24 campaign:

5. Monty Williams, Detroit Pistons: $13.05 million

After being released by Phoenix, Williams inked a lucrative contract worth an estimated $78.5 million over six years with Detroit this offseason. Williams would thus make an average salary of $13.05 million, but this figure does not account for the possibility that incentives could raise the contract to $100 million over eight years. Williams is paid well for his services and has the luxury of time to develop a young Pistons team.

4. Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Clippers: $14 million

Lue is reported to have signed a five-year contract extension worth an estimated $70 million with the Clippers even though the team's elimination from the playoffs raises speculations about his departure from the franchise.

The 47-year-old Lue previously guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to three NBA Finals and one championship. Although he has contributed to the Clippers' three postseason trips, they have only made it as far as the conference finals once, in Lue's rookie campaign.

3. Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat: $15 million

In 1995, Spoelstra began his career in Miami as a video coordinator, assembling footage to help the coaching staff better assess prospective opponents. He was appointed head coach of the Heat in 2008, and since then, the team has won titles in 2012 and 2013. Despite being an eight-seed, he played a significant role in Miami's run to the NBA Finals in 2023.

Erik was awarded with one of the longest contracts in NBA history. Spoelstra inked an eight-year extension worth more than $120 million during the 2023–24 season. Without considering prospective add-ons, that puts him at $15 million per season at base pay.

2. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs: $16 million

Gregg Popovich is one of the greatest coaches of all time, who led the Spurs to 22 straight playoff berths from 1998 to 2019 and won three Coach of the Year awards in addition to five NBA titles. Before he recently signed a five-year, $80 million extension in July, Coach Pop's annual salary was $11.5 million. Now, it is reportedly $16 million. In addition, he is the president of basketball operations for the team.

1. Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors: $17.5 million

After a successful playing career, Kerr has been establishing his legacy as an NBA coach. He became head coach of the Warriors in 2014, and since then, he has guided the team to four NBA championships. In 2016, he was awarded Coach of the Year. It is said that Kerr committed to a two-year extension worth $35 million, the highest amount of coaching money in league history. He would receive $17.5 million a season under that agreement.

