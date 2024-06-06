PICS: Masaba Gupta takes powerful inspiration from Pushpa 2 for her maternity wear; mom Neena reacts

A couple of weeks ago when Masaba Gupta announced her pregnancy on Instagram with husband Satyadeep Misra, like every nani-to-be, actress Neena Gupta wished the couple well. While the mom-to-be patiently waits for the arrival of their little one, she is also acing her maternity fashion game.

A while ago, she dropped some gorgeous images of herself posing in powerful attires by her own fashion brand. Don’t miss out on her mom’s reaction.

Masaba Gupta is looking like a ‘wow’ in powerful maternity wear, Neena Gupta reacts

Apart from looking after her busy schedule and managing her fashion brand, Masaba Gupta is also enjoying dressing up while being a couple of months pregnant. Nearly an hour ago, the celebrity shared a couple of images giving a peek into her powerful maternity dresses.

She looked chic and stylish in a gold and black veshti styled with a blazer. Masaba also stated that her outfit is inspired by Pushpa 2. Sharing the images, she penned, “Maternity Wear but make it a @houseofmasaba Veshti and blazer | Power dressing but the inspo is Pushpa 2. Styled by me.”

Take a look:

As soon as she dropped those bomb photos, her mother, actress Neena Gupta took to the comments section and reacted ‘wow’.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Badhaai Ho actress also stated that since her daughter is expecting her first child, she is always by her side. She divulged, “I am not moving from Bombay unless it’s work or something. Garmi ka din hai, mai abhi apne pahad k ghar me hoti. Lekin mai yahin baithi hu. (It’s hot outside, and I would have preferred to stay at my house in the mountains, but I am here.)”

In her recently hosted AMA session, she revealed that she is currently craving a lot of nutritious food along with fruits and ‘pakodi’. She also shared that she has been doing her pre-natal yoga and has added a ‘different version’ of strength training session to her schedule.

The mom-to-be is also doing a lot of meditation and sound healing as her pregnancy care routine. She also added that she stays away from negative people and people who don’t nourish her soul because according to her, that’s the most important thing in pregnancy which she has learned.

