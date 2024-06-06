13 best Dilip Kumar movies that prove why he’s a ‘Abhinay Samrat’
The best Dilip Kumar movies are no less than an era in itself. Here’s a recommendation of some of his best films for a good weekend watch.
Back in his time, Dilip Kumar was popularly known as ‘Abhinay Samrat (Emperor of acting)’ and there’s no lie in it. He has given some of the most monumental performances of all time that are still fresh in the minds of true cinephiles. Here are some of the best Dilip Kumar movies that you should watch at least once in your lifetime.
13 best Dilip Kumar movies that will take you down memory lane:-
1. Mughal-E-Azam
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Prithviraj Kapoor
IMDB Rating: 8.1
Movie Genre: Historical Drama
Release Year: 1960
Where to Watch: Zee 5
In Mughal-E-Azam, Dilip Kumar plays the role of Prince Salim, who disregards his father Emperor Akbar for the love of a courtesan, Anarkali. Kumar's portrayal of the passionate and rebellious prince is legendary making this movie one of the best movies of Dilip Kumar.
2. Devdas
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Suchitra Sen
IMDB Rating: 7.7
Movie Genre: Romance, Musical
Release Year: 1955
Where to Watch: YouTube
In Devdas, Dilip Kumar delivers a never-seen-before performance as the tragic hero, Devdas, who is forced into self-destruction after his true love is married off to another man. His performance as an alcoholic man in pain is heartbreaking yet powerful. Kumar’s ability to convey deep emotions makes this film a must-watch.
3. Naya Daur
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Ajit
IMDB Rating: 7.9
Movie Genre: Family, Musical
Release Year: 1957
Where to Watch: YouTube
Naya Daur features Kumar as Shankar who is a Tonga driver fighting against the encroachment of machines in his village. Kumar's heartwarming performance as a resilient and optimistic villager makes this movie one of the best Vyjayanthimala and Dilip Kumar movies of all time.
4. Gunga Jumna (Ganga Jamuna)
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Nasir Khan
IMDB Rating: 7.4
Movie Genre: Crime, Action
Release Year: 1961
Where to Watch: YouTube
Kumar plays the titular role of Ganga in Gunga Jumna who is a simple villager turned into a dacoit to fight against social injustices. Kumar's transformation from a loving brother to a dreaded villain is intriguing making it one of those Dilip Kumar hit movies that surely deserves a place in your watchlist.
5. Madhumati
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Johnny Walker
IMDB Rating: 7.8
Movie Genre: Romance, Thriller
Release Year: 1958
Where to Watch: YouTube
Madhumati features Dilip Kumar as a man named Devendra who experiences past life memories that lead him to a haunting love story. The actor’s ability to balance romance and mystery in addition to his chemistry with Vyjayanthimala makes this a platter filled with all the flavors that all cinema lovers must taste.
6. Ram Aur Shyam
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz
IMDB Rating: 7.2
Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
Release Year: 1967
Where to Watch: YouTube
In Ram Aur Shyam, Dilip plays the dual roles of twin brothers, Ram and Shyam, with contrasting personalities. His comic timing and the ability to switch between the timid Ram and the assertive Shyam are too good to not watch. This is one of the best Waheeda Rehman and Dilip Kumar movies to watch.
7. Andaz
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Nargis, Raj Kapoor
IMDB Rating: 6.7
Movie Genre: Romance, Musical
Release Year: 1949
Where to Watch: YouTube
Andaz features Kumar as Dilip who is a man caught in a love triangle with Nargis and Raj Kapoor. His subtle and intense performance as a man dealing with unreciprocated love makes this movie an emotionally enriched classic and one of Dilip Kumar famous movies of all time.
8. Kohinoor
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari, Mukri
IMDB Rating: 6.6
Movie Genre: Adventure, Romance
Release Year: 1960
Where to Watch: YouTube
Kohinoor features Dilip Kumar in a seemingly lighter role as Prince Dhivendra, who takes a trip on an adventurous quest. His charming and playful performance simply gives a refreshing change from his usual intense roles putting up to be a great watch for cinema lovers.
9. Shakti
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar
IMDB Rating: 7.6
Movie Genre: Drama, Action
Release Year: 1982
Where to Watch: Zee 5, YouTube
Dilip Kumar plays the role of a strict police officer in Shakti who faces off against his son, played by Amitabh Bachchan. His performance as a father torn between duty and love is powerful and gripping. Also, watch it out for its over-the-top action sequences.
10. Saudagar
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Raaj Kumar, Manisha Koirala
IMDB Rating: 6.7
Movie Genre: Action, Romance
Release Year: 1991
Where to Watch: YouTube
Saudagar features Dilip Kumar in the character of Veer Singh who is involved in a bitter feud with Raaj Kumar's character. He is a man driven by pride and vengeance and Kumar's commanding presence in his shoes makes this movie a memorable watch.
11. Babul
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Nargis, Munawar Sultana
IMDB Rating: 7.3
Movie Genre: Romance, Drama
Release Year: 1950
Where to Watch: YouTube
In Babul, Kumar plays a postman who falls in love with a wealthy girl. What follows through is his impeccable performance beautifully capturing the innocence and tragedy of unfulfilled love. Add this to your watchlist as one of the best Dilip Kumar and Nargis movies to binge-watch.
13. Jugnu
Cast: Dilip Kumar, Noor Jehan, Shashikala
IMDB Rating: 7.7
Movie Genre: Romance, Action
Release Year: 1947
Where to Watch: YouTube
In Jugnu, Dilip Kumar acts as Jugnu who is an innocent man wronged by society who turns to a life of crime. Kumar's performance as a conflicted character seeking redemption is powerful and makes this an intense narrative to watch.
Not just these 13 but there are several other best Dilip Kumar movies that, over the years, cemented the veteran star's legacy as one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. Which of these is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla
