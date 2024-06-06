Drake Bets USD 500k on Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers to Win Stanley Cup

Drake has a knack for placing huge bets on popular sporting events. The Canadian rapper has grabbed the limelight for the same again. This time he has bet $500k on Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in the NHL finals. The two teams will play a series of 7 games from June 8 to June 24. Drake has placed another $500k bet on Dallas Mavericks for the NBA finals.

Drake bets $500k on Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers will be eyeing their first Stanley Cup in over 30 years. The Panthers, on the other hand, would hope to win their first-ever NHL title. The stakes are sky-high for the much anticipated final. Drake couldn’t stop himself from betting on the event.

The multiple Grammy Award winner shared his bets on his Instagram handle. The bet receipt revealed his $500,000 bet on the Oilers. He has 2.05 odds of winning the bet. The estimated payout for winning the bet is a whopping $1,025,000.

“Dallas cause I’m a Texan, Oilers are self-explanatory”, Drake captioned his Instagram post. He had posted screenshots of his NBA and NHL bets. A million-dollar gamble can earn him 140 percent returns leading to a $2.4 Million payout.

Will the Drake curse spoil the party for the Oilers?

Drake’s bets haven’t gone his way on many occasions. Fans believe that it’s the Drake curse that leads to his pick’s downfall. Even getting mentions from the rapper has resulted in poor results.



The Hip Hop artist posted Connor Bedard’s image on his social media handles. Bedard’s team finished second last in the 2023-24 season. Drake has lost multiple UFC bets. He sponsored FC Barcelona’s shirt against Real Madrid last season. Drake lost over CA$ 830,000 as Barcelona lost 3-1 to Madrid.

Oilers and Mavericks fans are not pleased with the bets. They see a potential loss coming their way after Drake’s gamble. His bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, however, was a success this year. The fans of the NHL and NFL finalists would hope for a similar story.