Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 116: Release Date, What to Expect, Where to Read, and more

Kafka Asagiri’s seinen manga Bungo Stray Dogs was once again able to shock the readers with its newest chapter. The gruesome killing of a beloved character that occurred in this chapter left the fans horrified.

Unfortunately, fans of the manga would have to wait for quite some time before they can find out what will happen in the next chapter. Since Bungo Stray Dogs is a monthly manga, chapter 116 will not be available until next month.

Bungo Stray Dogs chapter 116 release schedule, where to read, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs chapter 116 is set to be released in July of 2024. Ever since the beginning, the manga has followed a monthly release schedule which has not changed. Since the latest chapter 115 came out in June, the next chapter will come out at the beginning of July. If it follows the regular release schedule, the manga will be out on July 3rd, 2024. Fans will be able to read the manga on Kodansha’s official website when it comes out. They can also read the light novel version of the story on Novel Cool.

The fans are eager to see what will happen in chapter 116 of Bungo Stray Dogs after the brutal murder of Teruko Okura in the latest chapter of the manga. In the next chapter, fans will probably get to know Fyodor’s plans for the Yokohama and the world as the villain seems to be turning more nefarious with every chapter.

Bungo Stray Dogs chapter 115 recap

Chapter 115 of Bungo Stray Dogs takes off where the last chapter had left off and shows us what happens after Fyodor takes over Bram’s body using his ability Crime and Punishment. We then see the vice-captain of the Hunting Dogs, Teruko Okura trying to kill Fyodor for murdering Fukuchi, whom she respects and worships. She almost manages to do it but then someone suddenly appears in front of her.

It turns out to be none other than Fukuchi, but due to being impaled by the Holy Sword by Fyodor, he is not himself anymore. Teruko is momentarily ecstatic to see her captain who she thought had died, but it is short-lived ad Fukuchi stabs her in the head with a sword. It turns out that being impaled by the Holy Sword has turned him into a Divine Being.

The scene of her murder is gruesome and heartbreaking, to say the least. Her head liquifies first after being stabbed, followed by the rest of her body. The incredibly sad scene turns even more horrifying when the Fukuchi/Divine Being starts to drink the liquid that her body has turned into. Before the reader is able to recover from the shock of this, they are taken back into another gutwrenching flashback where we see that despite her age-controlling ability, Teruko was only 12 years old and a child soldier. The flashback reveals that she was saved by Fukuchi on a battlefield where she would have died without his interference. This helped people understand why she was so devoted to Fukuchi.

This made Teruko’s death even more heartbreaking as she was killed by the person she loved and respected the most in the world. Even though he was not the same person when he murdered her, to Teruko, it was like being killed by her mentor. Fans were mourning the death of Teruko on social media as it was truly horrifying and sad.

