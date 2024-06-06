Bong Joon Ho's debut Hollywood film Mickey 17 with Robert Pattinson shelves director's cut over differences; Report

Bong Joon Ho is a legendary director who is the recipient of three Oscars for his movie Parasite. The director is making a Hollywood directorial debut with the highly anticipated sci-fi movie Mickey 17 starring Hollywood star Robert Pattinson.

However, it was reported that the movie was slated for January 2025 release as Warner Bros. is not giving Bong Joon Ho a director-cut version.

Bong Joon Ho’s highly awaited sci-fi movie Mickey 17 might not get a director’s cut version

Among the new trends in the film industry is the release of a director’s cut version of movies, which happens most of the time with a big name behind the movie. Many fans were obviously waiting for Bong Soon Ho’s director’s cut version of his upcoming sci-fi movie Mickey 17.

Mickey 17 was said to have completed filming in November 2023, but it was still delayed to release in January 2025. On May 6, 2024, it was reported that Mickey 17’s production house, Warner Bros., is shelving Bong Joon Ho’s director’s cut version of the movie over differences that have not been revealed.

According to reports, Warner Bros. wants to go ahead with a more accessible version of the movie, but the decision is apparently not sitting rightly with director Bong Joon Ho. The news has got fans upset as they were looking forward to seeing Bong Joon Ho’s concept of Mickey 17 in its original form.

Know more about Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming sci-fi movie Mickey 17

Mickey 17’s trailer was unveiled for the first time at CinemaCon by Bong Joon Ho; however, it has not yet been made public. Mickey 17 is based on the well-received novel named Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. Mickey 17 is slated to premiere in theatres on January 31, 2025.

Bong Joon Ho made his personal changes to the base story by killing Mickey, the expendable hero of the story, 17 times instead of 7.

The movie follows the storyline where Robert Pattinson, an expendable employee, Mickey Barnes, is sent to colonize an ice planet. If he gets killed on the expedition, his body will be printed again and again with most of his memories intact. Through many life-threatening experiences on the planet, he will become an unconventional hero who ends up saving the world.

