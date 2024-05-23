Oleksandr Usyk to Pair Up With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Smashing Machine

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a big name in Hollywood and has been a part of several hit movies. And this time, the actor will be paired with an unexpected co-star. He is none other than Oleksandr Usyk. He recently won against Tyson Fury and has now joined Johnson in the upcoming film The Smashing Machine.

This film tells the story of MMA legend Mark Kerr. Kerr, known as The Smashing Machine, dominated the MMA scene from 1997 to 2000.

He won three major tournaments, often finishing fights in minutes. Usyk will play as Kerr's fierce rival. Their battles are legendary in MMA history. How well would Usyk do in MMA?

Usyk to play Volchanchyn opposite Johnson's Kerr

Oleksandr Usyk, fresh from his victory over Tyson Fury, is set to play Igor Vovchanchyn in The Smashing Machine. Vovchanchyn, a legendary MMA fighter, faced off against Mark Kerr twice. Their first bout in September 1999 ended controversially, with illegal punches leading to a no-contest decision. They met again in December 2000, where Vovchanchyn won by unanimous decision. These fierce battles will be a central part of the film's drama.

Dwayne Johnson will portray Mark Kerr, capturing his rise and struggles in the MMA world. The movie, directed by Benny Safdie, also features Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples, Kerr's girlfriend. Additionally, MMA champion Ryan Bader has a significant role, adding more authenticity to the project.

With this star-studded cast, The Smashing Machine promises an intense and captivating narrative. Fans are eager to see how Usyk and Johnson bring these real-life legends to the big screen.

Mark Kerr's Career in MMA

Mark Kerr's journey in MMA started after he missed the 1996 Olympics. He debuted in 1997 at the World Vale Tudo Championship 3, quickly making his mark by defeating UFC veteran Paul Varelans in just two minutes. This led to his invitation to the UFC, where he dominated by winning the UFC 14 and UFC 15 Heavyweight Tournaments.

Known for his ground-and-pound style, refined under Bas Rutten, Kerr's success was unmatched. However, his battles outside the ring, highlighted in the HBO documentary The Smashing Machine, revealed his struggles with painkiller addiction. In Pride Fighting Championships, Kerr faced tougher competition, experiencing both victories and defeats, adding to his tumultuous yet compelling story.

What are you most excited to see in this film? The dramatic transformations, the legendary fights, or the compelling personal stories?

