Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Nets Tonight? Deets Inside

Joel Embiid of Philadelphia 76ers is set to take on the Nets in a thrilling clash. Get the scoop on his availability, injury reports, and much more!

By Rakesh Mehra
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  07:14 PM IST |  26.3K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in the climax of the regular season. Holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers are on an impressive seven-game winning streak, boasting a 46-35 record.

This follows a smashing 125-113 victory at home against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against the Nets Tonight?

Joel Embiid, who spearheaded the offense with 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, a block, and four turnovers in 32 minutes, suffered a knee injury during the second quarter. There's uncertainty surrounding his availability for this game.

This season, the 76ers have exhibited an impressive game with a 125-113 triumph over the Orlando Magic at home.

They landed 42 of 88 shots (47.7%) from the field, 18 of 37 attempts (48.6%) from the three-point frontier and took 28 free throws.

The Sixers dazzled on the defensive end too, limiting Orlando to 43-of-95 (45.3%) shooting from the floor, 8-of-27 (29.6%) from downtown, and chalked up 25 free throws, marking one of their top defensive performances, particularly given the quality of the opposition.

A win in this game sends a strong signal that the Sixers can bypass the Play-In Tournament.


This season, the 76ers are holding steady with decent offensive stats, ranking 15th in the NBA, with an average of 114.7 points per game.

Their shooting accuracy is at 46.5%, pegging them at the 22nd spot. If they can fine-tune their offense, a win here would instill confidence and put them in an advantageous position to evade the Play-In Tournament.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James Play Against Pelicans Tonight? Deets Inside

Philadelphia 76ers Players Stats Against The Nets 

Joel Embiid Stats

In his career, Joel Embiid has averaged 29.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 20 games against the Nets.

Tyrese Maxey Stats

In his career, Tyrese Maxey has averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 9 games against the Nets.


Injury Report 

76ers 

Out

  • Robert Covington: Knee

Questionable

  • Joel Embiid: Knee 
  • KJ Martin: Toe 

Nets 

Out

  • Dennis Schroder: Achilles 
  • Dorian Finney-Smith: Knee 
  • Dennis Smith Jr: Hip
  • Keita Bates-Diop: Shin 

Questionable

  • Cameron Johnson: Toe 
  • Jaylen Martin: Ankle
  • Center Day’Ron Sharpe: Wrist 

ALSO READ: Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Wizards Tonight? Deets Inside

