Purdue Boilermakers vs Uconn Huskies: Preview, Prediction and Streaming Details For NCAA Men's Tournament Championship

On Monday, 8th April 2024, the Purdue Boilermakers and the UConn Huskies, will clash in Glendale, Arizona for the final of the 2024 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The UConn Huskies, with their recent victory against Final Four newcomers, Alabama with a score of 86-72 on Saturday, are on the brink of becoming the eighth team to clinch consecutive NCAA men's basketball1 titles.

On the flip side, the Purdue Boilermakers, secured their spot in the men's NCAA final since 1969, following a triumphant win over North Carolina State, 63-50.

Throughout the match, Purdue had the upper hand against the NC State Wolfpack, marking their return to the Final Four after a prolonged 38 years of absence.

What Time Does The Purdue Boilermakers vs Uconn Huskies Start?

Game time is set for 9:20 PM ET on Monday, April 8, 2024. The action unfolds at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

How To Watch Purdue Boilermakers Vs Uconn Huskies

Turn on TBS, TNT, or TruTV or live stream on HBO Max to catch the NCAA Men's National Championship Game between Purdue Boilermakers and UConn Huskies.

How Can I Watch Purdue Boilermakers Vs Uconn Huskies For Free?

You can watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. UConn Huskies for free by availing of the free trials offered by streaming services such as Sling TV, HBO Max, and Hulu + Live TV. With Sling TV, you can avail of a 50% discount on your first month, and HBO Max offers a college basketball add-on from B/R Sports.

You can access TBS and ESPN+ through Hulu + Live TV. These platforms allow you to stream the NCAA Men's Tournament championship game without cable.

What Website Can I Watch Purdue Boilermakers Vs Uconn Huskies?

You can watch Purdue Boilermakers vs UConn Huskies through numerous sports channels and streaming platforms. Websites such as FOX Sports, AP News, and CBS Sports can give you updates, news, and articles on the game.

Is There An App To Watch Purdue Boilermakers Vs Uconn Huskies?

If you're looking for an app to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs UConn Huskies, you may want to consider Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+ with Showtime, or Amazon Prime Video with a Paramount+ subscription on Prime Video.

These platforms offer access to CBS-aired men's March Madness games, including the championship game between Purdue and UConn. Make sure to verify when and where the game will be aired.

Prediction For Purdue Boilermakers vs Uconn Huskies

Purdue 83-73 Huskies

