Randy Orton reveals WWE spoiling his return at Survivor Series to keep CM Punk a surprise upset him initially

Survivor Series’s 37th edition will be marked as one of the most epic pay-per-views of the whole annual series to date. The night was full of thunderous returns, former WWE champion Apex Predator made his return to the squared circle after a break of almost 1.5 years from a back injury.

The return of Randy Orton wasn't the only return WWE has in store for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023, the shocker of the night was the return of the best in the world, CM Punk, after almost a decade, at the ending moments of Survivor Series WarGame 2023, the spin chilling return is now registered at the top of best WWE returns of all time.

CM Punk's triumphant return overshadowed the return of more vicious and shredded Randy Orton.

Some fans pointed fingers at WWE management for ruining Randy Orton’s return at Survivor Series to keep CM Punk’s return a secret.

Now Viper himself has expressed his true feelings about CM Punk’s return on the same night of his WWE return.

“It was so cool, and I was so nervous. And funny little side story to that day. So for a month prior, there were all these rumors online that I was coming back, but there were also rumors online that CM Punk was coming back”

He further said, “They let everyone know the week prior, that Randy Orton is gonna be the one joining Cody’s team at WarGames. Kind of let the wind out of my sails a little bit, I can tell that I’ve matured a lot because a part of me wanted to be irate, right? Like this was taken from me, this reaction from the crowd that I’ve been looking forward to for 18 months.”

Randy Orton concluded by saying that in the end, he got the reaction, and CM Punk got the reaction, " I realized after the fact that nobody stepped on anyone's toes."

Orton even expressed that he is happy to see Punk back in WWE, and he want him to do great.

Randy Orton wants to face this WWE legend at the WrestleMania main event once

Randy Orton is currently feuding with Roman Reigns initially, he was supposed to face Roman Reigns in a singles match, but WWE changed the match and made it a fatal-four-match at Royal Rumble 2024, now LA Knight, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns will collide for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

On the WWE Bump show Randy Orton revealed his dream WrestleMania opponent.

“A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I’m fighting Cena at WrestleMania for the title. I don’t know how you get there.”

He further said, “I’m not saying it’s gonna happen, but I have never wrestled John at WrestleMania in a singles match. We had some wars back in the day, so being able to revisit that after all this, I think it’s not only something that I would want, I think the fans would eat it up too”

Randy Orton and John Cena at this point at WrestleMania will be nothing lesser than an End of an Era match, would you like to see Randy Orton vs John Cena magic once again, comment down your opinions.



