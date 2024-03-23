‘RCB Is RCBing,’ Fans React as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Start IPL 2024 Campaign With 6-Wicket Defeat to Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings announced their return to the IPL battlefield in style as they beat visitors Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in the IPL 2024 opening match. Putting up an all-round show with both bat and ball, CSK earned their maiden win of the season like a true champion.

The Super Kings had complete control over the match ever since the start as they didn’t give RCB a chance to come back completely, though it seemed that Bengaluru could take over the match in the middle. But the visitors failed to gain complete control as their attempt to make a comeback was a mere cameo.

Fans react to RCB’s defeat against CSK

As RCB’s campaign in IPL 2024 began with a loss, fans are really disheartened and are expressing their emotions on social media as they feel their favorite team might not be able to clinch their maiden title again this year after such a bitter start.

While one fan wrote on X, “When you realise your favourite team RCB is RCBing the way RCB RCBs,” another one wrote, “This is why IPL is soo much fun. Vintage RCB. RCB is RCBing. Haarcb. Typical RCB”. Another fan expressed his frustration as he wrote, “RCB is RCBing as usual. Vintage Haar. RCB is back!”

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first, however, their batting failed in the beginning as they lost 3 wickets at a mere score of 42 runs, with Mustafizur Rahman dismissing Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar in the same over and Deepak Chahar picking the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. Rahman then picked two more wickets to record four wickets while conceding only 29 runs and sending 5 RCB batters to the dressing room with just 78 runs on board.

Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik took the baton in their hands and established a partnership of 95 runs to power the total to 173/6, putting up the target of 174 runs for the Super Kings. The hosts picked up pace right from the start of their innings and were in full control as they lost only 2 wickets with 71 runs on the board.

The successive dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell when the team had collected only 110 runs, did put the Kings on backseat but Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube steered the comeback. Establishing a brilliant partnership of 66 runs, the duo helped Chennai beat Bengaluru by 6 wickets and kick-start their campaign with a brilliant victory.