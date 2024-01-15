‘Five times a night’: Larsa Pippen suggests Marcus Jordan is better in bed than Scottie Pippen with revealing confession

Since December 2022, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been embroiled in a widely noticed relationship brought into the limelight due to their 16-year age difference, and their shared ties to the NBA.

As an ex-wife to Scottie Pippen and a former reality TV star, Larsa parented four children with her ex-husband and former teammate to Michael Jordan, who is Marcus's father.

The pair first crossed paths at a Miami party in September 2022, courtesy of a shared circle of friends. They refuted their initial attraction before eventually conceding to dating each other.

By December 2023, onlookers spotted them together at the Rolling Loud music festival, sparking engagement whispers. However, the couple refuted the engagement rumors in an episode of their podcast, "Separation Anxiety".

While their relationship has been the center of various controversies, Larsa and Marcus consistently express their sentiments and experiences on their podcast and other media platforms.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan spill the details of their intimate life

Recently, on the Wednesday episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Larsa - a famed star of Real Housewives of Miami, aged 49, and her boyfriend aged 33, talked candidly about their intimate life.

They discussed everything from their preferred position to the frequency of their intimate moments per night.

The discussion was instigated when the host, Andy Cohen, challenged Larsa to justify her eyebrow-raising remarks from the previous year's RHOM reunion.

In that reunion, she proudly claimed that she indulged in intimacy about four times a night, including during her marriage to her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, who also happens to be an ex-NBA teammate of Marcus's father, Michael Jordan.

"Those are the facts," Larsa confirmed to Cohen while noting that the frequency has escalated during her current relationship with Marcus.

"I probably engage in intimacy around five times a night with the love of my life," she stated, motioning to her boyfriend.

With a competitive streak, Marcus admitted, "I like to stay ready," emphasizing that their intimate encounters are "well over three times" per night.

Cohen questioned whether these encounters were "to completion" and if Marcus was capable of reaching satisfaction and then continue. To this, Marcus confidently affirmed, "Especially having Larsa as my partner, certainly."

Larsa and Marcus open up about their connection and future plans

In the subsequent part of the episode, the duo openly talked about their preferred sexual posture, unanimously stating it to be "doggy style". They likewise agreed that Larsa's "rear" is Marcus' most cherished part of her figure.

When inquired about the status of Larsa's OnlyFans page amid her relationship with Marcus, she confessed that it has somehow "lost momentum", though Marcus asserted that "it's still thriving".

The couple's disclosures about their bond follow a few weeks after Marcus disclosed that they are gearing up for an engagement.

During the discussion, Larsa revealed that they have been "previewing rings", but she is counting on her boyfriend to select the best. "I strongly believe Marcus has an excellent taste, and I am confident he won't let us down," she said.

