Christian McCaffrey and Fiancée Olivia Culpo Go on a Sushi Date with Family; Supermodel Shares PICS

Christian McCaffrey is engaged to supermodel Olivia Culpo and the two recently went out for a sushi date. They weren't alone but were also tagged along with their family. Olivia Culpo recently shared the pictures from their recent outing on Easter Day, on her Instagram.

Olivia Culpo Shared Dinner-Date Pictures With Christian McCaffrey And Family

Olivia Culpo is engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey and the two recently went on a Sushi-date together. However, they were also accompanied by family, as referred to by Olivia in her Instagram story, as she reshared her Instagram post with pictures from her outing.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Shares 12-YEAR-OLD High School Throwback Picture with NFL Star Husband

In the pictures shared by Olivia, we could see family pictures in front of the church, and inside the restaurant they went to dinner in. Both Olivia and Christian opted for black and white themed outfits. In the last carousel picture, we could see Christian holding a piece of sushi between his chopsticks.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo first sparked dating rumors in May 2019. A few months later, the two were spotted on a vacation in Mexico, confirming their romance. After Dating for more than 4 years, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey decided to get engaged on April 2, 2023.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy Shares Latest Wedding PICS With Wife Jenna Purdy; Don't Miss His Heartwarming Message

Advertisement

After being engaged for more than a year, there have been rumors that Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have decided to take the final step. The two are rumored to be getting married this year. In fact, Olivia also hinted at her wedding when she conducted a Q & A session about her marriage on her Instagram story.