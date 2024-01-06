Roman Reigns’s wiseman takes shots at Travis Kelce by name-dropping Taylor Swift at WWE SmackDown

WWE kicked off the New Year with a bang by hosting its inaugural Friday Night SmackDown New Year's Resolution. The event was jam-packed with jaw-dropping moments and unexpected twists.

Two championship matches are confirmed for Royal Rumble 2024 - social media icon Logan Paul will face Prize Fighter Kevin Ownes for his United States Championship and Roman Reigns will face LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a fatal four-match.

In the meantime, Roman Reigns's wise advisor Paul Heyman took the opportunity to address all the people who have been calling out Roman Reigns, from The Rock to CM Punk.

Heyman addressed CM Punk for calling himself the OG Paul Heyman guy, “CM Punk comes back to WWE after 10 years, Welcome back. CM Punk says he’s the OG Paul Heyman Guy. Which he is, till I upgraded from Best Friend to Advocate, and upgraded from Advocate to Wise Man.”

Heyman even responded to The Rock’s callout, he expressed The Rock would not get any kind of invitation to the Island of Relevancy, no man on the planet can beat Roman Reigns. Further, Heyman took shots at John Cena and Cody Rhodes as well.

Wiseman also launched some shots at NFL star Travis Kelce by name-dropping his rumored girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift.

Heyman said, “There are only 2 ways in this world to guarantee going viral: first date Taylor Swift, second call out Roman Reigns.”

Roman Reigns’s reaction to his fatal four-way match at Royal Rumble 2024

In the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown New Year’s Resolution edition, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles were booked to face each other in a triple threat match and the winner of the match was promised a championship match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

The match was an instant classic fans were chanting, “This is awesome.” The match had many close moments and near falls, and at one point LA Knight got legitimately injured and was busted open.

In the final moments of the matchup, Roman Reigns appeared alongside The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) and launched an attack on LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

After SmackDown ended, the general manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis, informed Paul Heyman that Roman Reigns would be defending his championship in a thrilling fatal four-match. And then the show came to a close.

WWE just dropped a digital exclusive featuring Roman Reigns making his way backstage alongside his Wiseman. Paul Heyman then fills him in on the details of the fatal four-way match.

Reigns tells his Wisman, “No one can beat me, Wiseman, as you said no one”

Heyman in his reply to Reigns says, “I know that my tribal chief and Nick Aldis know it too, which is why Nick Aldis has made the title match at Royal Rumble 2024, a fatal four-way.”

Reigns looked upset and angry with the news and said, “You all wanna know” and expressed his confidence and showcased his championship indicating he would remind everyone once again why he is The Head of The Table.

