'He Will Most Likely Have Autism': Everything Amy Schumer Has Said About Motherhood And Son Gene

There’s nothing like motherhood. And, comedian and actress Amy Schumer is no exception. Since giving birth to Gene in 2019, Amy, who wed Chris Fischer in 2018 has always been open about motherhood and the experience of being a mom.

Many a time, she has said that being a mom to their child is the most important thing fo her and it means heaven on earth to be called a mom by her own child. In 2020, she shared one video where Gene for the first time called her “mom.” And she wrote that that was a nice moment.

What Amy Schumer said about her son

Amy Schumer is a well-known comedian and actress, and definitely, has a busy schedule in Hollywood. Nevertheless, her son, Gene David Fischer, who is 5 years old now is her prime focus.

While chatting with PEOPLE, Schumer spoke about how much she loves spending time with her son. "I just want to be with him as much as I can," she said. She also said that she is grateful for her career and how she could manage time for herself. She said that being away from her son is a challenging task. "It's brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there's no way. It's a painful thing."

Schumer has multiple times talked about how her career as a comedian has been influenced after becoming a mother. However, she takes it as a natural aspect of her life. She stated that her comedy is not the same anymore, this might be because she no longer has a uterus, indicating that her focus has changed since becoming a mother.

Schumer said that being a mom is a great joy. But it's also filled with some unexpected emotions. She once said on Instagram, saying, "Being his mom is heaven on earth," which is a testament to the joy he brings her. However, she also mentioned that all these motherhood things come with a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability. She elaborated, stating, "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to."

"I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism," Schumer said of Gene.

Amy Schumer sheds light if Gene will have a sibling ever

While talking about her plan to expand the family after Gene, Schumer earlier said that they might think of baby no 2 but it will be via surrogacy. "We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again," she shared in an August 2020 interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again. We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

In another interview with TODAY, Schumer said that they have explored this part. “It is something we’ve absolutely explored,” Schumer, 39, told TODAY Parents.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021, she again talked about what she thinks of another child. "Oh God, I hope so. We're trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it's like there's nothing better," she said.

Schumer went through IVF after welcoming her son Gene David in May 2019. Appearing on an episode of Chelsea Handler's iHeartRadio podcast, "I did IVF, we made embryos and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard. People do it so many times. I did it one time and I was like, I'm gonna die. This is awful," she said.

"I got like 31 eggs and I was like, I'm Fertile Myrtle. I felt very hot," Schumer continued. "And then the drop off after fertilization, we only got one normal embryo and we tried and it didn't work … and now I don't have a uterus."

She referred to her whole pregnancy period as the hardest moment.

ALSO READ: What Is Cushing Syndrome? Know About This Condition As Amy Schumer Reveals Diagnosis Days After Clapping Back At 'Puffier' Face Claims