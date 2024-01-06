Roman Reigns's major fatal four match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Announced

WWE put on their inaugural Friday Night SmackDown event, the exclusive SmackDown New Year's Resolution. It was an action-packed event with an incredible match card and a lineup of superstar wrestlers. From Roman Reigns to LA Knight, Randy Orton, and numerous others, the event was stacked with incredible talent.

Today, we saw a bunch of exciting moments that are going to have a big impact on what's to come. Razor and Akam, Authors of Pains, made a comeback and teamed up with Karrion Kross and Scarlet to create an unstoppable force in the world of action.

On the other hand, the United States Championship tournament winner Kevin Owens faced the United States Champion Logan Paul, and knocked him out. Kevin Ownes will also face Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024 for his United States Championship.

The Wiseman Paul Heyman even responded to The Rock’s challenge to Roman Reigns. Heyman delivered a five-star classic promo, “Paul Heyman says The Rock won’t be receiving an invite to the island of relevancy and there’s not one man on the face of the planet that can beat Roman Reigns.”

The main event was the triple threat match between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles to determine the next challenger for Roman Reign’s undisputed universal championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

In a surprising twist, Reigns and his Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) made a shocking interference during the main event, launching a fierce attack on Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

As the show was coming to an end, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, who had been closely watching the match from ringside, leaned in and whispered something to Paul Heyman, “Tell him congratulations.” Paul Heyman responded, “Why?”

Adlis revealed, because he got himself a fatal four-way match. He will face all these three guys (AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton) at Royal Rumble 2024

Now Roman Reigns has to defend his championship in a fatal four-way match against three of the best superstars in the company.

Royal Rumble 2024: match card so far

Today at the recent edition of Blue Brand, SmackDown New Year’s resolution, two major championship matches are set including one fatal four-way match. There are a total of four matches that are confirmed for Royal Rumble 2024, only a single match is left to be announced now.

Match Card:

30 Men Royal Rumble Match – Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura 27 TBA

30 Women Royal Rumble Match – Bayley vs Nia Jax vs Becky Lynch 27 TBA

Logan Paul(c) vs Kevin Owens – WWE United States Championship

Roman Reigns(c) vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles – Fatal 4-Way match for Undisputed Universal Championship

