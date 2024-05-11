Kendall Jenner Shares Kylie And Her Don't Have A Sibling Rivalry; Says 'You're You, I'm Me'

There is no sibling rivalry in Kendall and Kylie Jenner's relationship, even if they are well-known and successful.

Kendall talked about her professional goals as the cover star of Vogue's Summer 2024 edition, stressing that she never saw her path as a competition with others but rather as a challenge to develop herself. The 28-year-old supermodel ascribed this way of thinking to her awesome sisters, who never let rivalry rule their life.

Kendall disclosed that, in contrast to expectations, sibling rivalry never played a major role in their home. The most common point of dispute, even with her younger sister Kylie, was something as simple as the TV remote. Rather than evaluating one another based on appearance or accomplishments, the Jenner sisters celebrated their uniqueness. Kendall highlighted that the foundation of their relationship was always acceptance and respect for one another, with each sister appreciating and appreciating the individuality of the other.

Jenner Sisters: From duo to distinct identities, a bonding evolution

The Jenner sisters have decided that cooperation is the better route to success than rivalry. They have collaborated on many projects together, including beauty and apparel lines. In 2016, they debuted their combined PacSun collection, Kendall + Kylie.

In November 2015, after giving their relationship some thought, Kendall posted a touching letter on her website and app that reflected on their experience. She emphasized the value of their strong relationship throughout time, but she also stressed the need for personal development and self-discovery. Kendall talked about how Kylie and she have both grown up and developed their own identities, a process that has been crucial to their personal growth. Although they were once a dynamic combination, they have now grown into separate people who are each blazing their own trail in life.

Kendall and Kylie: Sisterhood Growth Through Motherhood and Beyond

Kendall has been open about how their relationship has changed over time, particularly after Kylie became a mother at the age of 26. Kendall discussed the changes she saw in her younger sister following the birth of her daughter Stormi on a June 2023 episode of The Kardashians. She mentioned how their relationship improved as a result of Kylie's increased sense of purpose as a result of being a mother. Kendall highlighted how their shared experiences of personal development resulted in a closer bond between them.

When the newest season of The Kardashians on Hulu debuts on May 23, fans can expect to see more of Kendall and Kylie's dynamic. The Kardashian-Jenner family will tour the world for Fashion Week in Season 5 of the reality series, which promises to take fans on an exciting adventure. As the Kardashian family navigates the highs and lows of their luxurious existence, viewers can anticipate lots of drama, humor, and touching moments starring Kendall and Kylie with their sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kendall and Kylie: A fashionable journey through sisterhood and support

In the May 8 video, Kendall showed how excited she is for Fashion Week and mentioned how much fun it is to enjoy the event with her sisters. When Kylie spoke out, she reaffirmed their close relationship by saying, "We're just a good team."

The trailer does, however, also allude to the emotional hardships that the Kardashian-Jenner family experiences in between the flash and glamour of their occupations. The video showed the matriarch Kris Jenner sobbing as she broke the bad news to her daughters, doctors had found a cyst and a little tumor. In the heartbreaking moment, Kendall was seen consoling Kylie as she started to cry, demonstrating the resilience of their sisterly support network in trying times.

Kendall Jenner embraces kidless freedom amidst Kardashian-Jenner family dynamics

Kendall, the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without children, admitted to Vogue that she values having some space from her family while having a tight relationship with them. In contrast to her siblings, she does not reside close to their mother, Kris Jenner.

Recognizing the unique connection her family has, Kendall told Vogue that there are times she feels awe for their close-knit dynamic. She understands that one day she might adopt a similar lifestyle, but for now, she is happy with her existing way of living.

In retrospect, Kendall said that although she had originally planned to have children by the time she was 27, she now felt that she was still youthful and enjoyed her freedom without children. Accepting her "kidless freedom," Kendall is intent on living her life to the fullest for the time being.

Viewers will be able to witness additional adventures of Kendall and her family when Season 5 of The Kardashians debuts on Hulu on Thursday, May 23.

