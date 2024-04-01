‘Run’: Bo Dallas Poised for Shocking WWE Comeback After Bray Wyatt’s Documentary’s Cryptic Ending

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death

Tragedy struck the wrestling world in August 2023. Bray Wyatt, a beloved and enigmatic superstar, passed away at the young age of 36. His brother, Bo Dallas, was by his side during his rise to fame, even portraying the mysterious ‘Uncle Howdy' character during Wyatt's final run.

This cryptic figure fueled speculation and questions. Was Uncle Howdy a figment of Wyatt's imagination or something more? Now, a recent tweet hints at a surprising answer. Could Bo Dallas be returning to WWE, and could the return be connected to the haunting Uncle Howdy?

Darkness Falls and a Figure Emerges

Bo Dallas' last official WWE appearance happened nearly five years ago. He teamed up with Curtis Axel as part of the B-Team, but their run ended at the hands of The OC in a chaotic tag team turmoil match at Crown Jewel 2019. However, Dallas' absence from the ring wasn't entirely due to creative decisions.

Despite this hiatus, Dallas' achievements within WWE are notable. He captured the NXT Championship, solidified his reign as a RAW Tag Team Champion, and even clinched the 24/7 Championship, showcasing his versatility and skill.

The recent Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary reignited interest in his potential return. The documentary's conclusion specifically teases this with a compelling visual: a lantern suddenly illuminates, revealing the silhouette of a mysterious figure, followed by a haunting whisper urging viewers to "run." This eerie sequence mirrors the dramatic flair characteristic of both Dallas and his late brother, Bray Wyatt.

In the midst of these stirring visuals, WrestlePurists tweeted, encapsulating the swirling rumors and confirming suspicions: "According to WWE sources, the teaser at the end of the Bray Wyatt documentary, was a deliberate teaser for Bo Dallas' return. 1 WWE rep noted they didn't want to rush him back after Bray’s passing. He’s been under contract since ‘22. - @FightfulSelect."

This tweet not only confirms the purposeful nature of the documentary's cliffhanger but also highlights the thoughtful consideration WWE officials gave to Dallas' return timeline. However, many questions remain unanswered.

When will Bo Dallas return? Will he fully embrace the Uncle Howdy persona, or will he return as himself? Let us know what you think would happen.

