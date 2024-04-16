Russell Wilson Stunned by Modest Rookie Deal for WNBA's Top Pick Caitlin Clark

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson drew attention to the relatively low salaries in the WNBA after former Iowa star Caitlin Clark was selected first overall in Monday's draft by the Indiana Fever.

Russel Wilson’s Tweet

Wilson quote tweeted a breakdown of Clark's 4-year, $338,056 rookie contract, showing her salary starts at just $76,535 in 2024 before escalating to $97,582 in the potential 4th year.

"These ladies deserve so much more... Praying for the day (folded hands emoji)," Wilson wrote.

The maximum veteran salary in the WNBA for the upcoming 2024 season is just $234,936, a figure that has drawn criticism for undervaluing the league's top talent compared to their NBA counterparts.

Caitlin Clark's Historic College Career

Clark was one of the most acclaimed players in college basketball history, becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. Her stellar season led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game before falling to South Carolina.

Despite her top draft status, Clark is not projected to be the highest-paid rookie in the WNBA. She is expected to earn the same entry-level salary as the No. 2 pick Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks), No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky), and No. 4 pick Rickea Jackson (Sparks).

In fact, Clark's maximum potential rookie salary of $97,582 in year four will still be dwarfed by the WNBA's highest earners in 2024. Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury) and Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) are tied for the top base salaries at $241,984 each.

Does Russell Wilson's Reaction Amplify Calls for Increased WNBA Investment?

Clark set numerous NCAA scoring records, including the all-time points mark. She averaged 35.8 points per game in leading Iowa to the national championship game. Wilson's tweet amplifies the growing discussion around increasing investment and salary figures for WNBA athletes to be more commensurate with their male professional basketball counterparts.

The lucrative NIL deals Clark secured as a collegian may exceed her WNBA wages initially. But her humble rookie contract highlights the revenue disparities the women's league still faces as it aims to continue growing its popularity and corporate sponsorships.

