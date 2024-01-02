Sean Strickland MMA record

Sean Strickland, born in the year 1991 in the United States of America, is presently 32 years old. His childhood was far from ordinary, as he often spoke about his tumultuous upbringing and the strained relationship he had with his father.

Afterwards, Sean Strickland formed a connection with his grandfather. However, Strickland got expelled from school during his 9th grade due to his involvement in hate crimes and disruptive behavior towards his fellow classmates.

Strickland shared that his mother took the initiative to sign him up for a mixed martial arts gym. Reflecting on his early career in the sport, he expressed, “When I started training and the moment I started training I was like, f*k man, I don’t hate anybody. Everyone’s cool. Then a lot of people who helped me out in my life weren’t white.”

In 2008, Strickland stepped into the world of professional mixed martial arts with his debut at the King of the Cage promotion. He quickly made a name for himself by winning the middleweight championship and maintaining an undefeated record of 9 wins and no losses.

However, his journey in the UFC didn't come without its ups and downs. It all started in 2014 at UFC 171, where Strickland began his career in the renowned organization. Throughout his time in the UFC, he experienced both victories and defeats. A major turning point in Strickland's life occurred when he encountered a devastating motorcycle accident that nearly took his life.

Advertisement

As a result, he took a two-year break from his mixed martial arts career to recover and heal. In 2020, Tarzan made a remarkable comeback to the octagon. He showcased his dominance in the middleweight division but unfortunately suffered a loss when he faced Alex Pereira.

However, Strickland's determination didn't waver. He had his sights set on the ultimate goal - the UFC middleweight championship. His opportunity came when he faced off against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, and against all odds, he managed to capture the coveted title.

Looking ahead, Strickland is set to defend his UFC middleweight championship at UFC 297 in 2024. His opponent will be none other than Dricus Du Plessis, and he's ready to prove himself once again.

ALSO READ: Was Sean Strickland molested by his father? Exploring UFC champ’s troubled childhood and relationship with dad

Sean Strickland's mixed martial record

2023 was a big year for Sean “Tarzan” Strickland. He achieved the incredible feat of becoming the UFC middleweight champion by defeating the formidable Israel Adesanya.

Experts and fans recognized his outstanding improvement, naming him the best-improved fighter of the year.

Now, Strickland is set to make history as he takes the spotlight in the highly anticipated UFC 297 event. He will be defending his championship title for the very first time against the talented Dricus Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland's UFC record

1. UFC 171: Hendricks vs Lawler - Mar. 15, 2014

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Robert McDaniel

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:33

2. UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Mousasi - May. 31, 2014

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Luke Barnatt

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir - Feb. 22, 2015

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

4. UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee - Jul. 15, 2015

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Igor Araujo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

Advertisement

- Round: 3

- Time: 4:25

5. UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Cowboy - Feb. 21, 2016

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Alex Garcia

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

6. UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2 - Jun. 04, 2016

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Tom Breese

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 - Apr. 08, 2017

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Kamaru Usman

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

8. UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis - Nov. 11, 2017

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Court McGee

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

9. UFC 224: Nunes vs. Pennington - May. 12, 2018

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

- Method: KO/TKO (Kick)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:40

10. UFC Fight Night: Oezdemir vs. Smith - Oct. 27, 2018

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Nordine Taleb

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:10

11. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva - Oct. 31, 2020

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Jack Marshman

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

12. UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos - Nov. 14, 2020

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Brendan Allen

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:32

13. UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka - May. 01, 2021

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Krzysztof Jotko

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

14. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland - Jul. 31, 2021

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Uriah Hall

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

Advertisement

- Time: 5:00

15. UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Feb. 05, 2022

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Jack Hermansson

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

16. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

17. UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland - Dec. 17, 2022

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Jared Cannonier

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

18. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov - Jan. 14, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

19. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov - Jul. 01, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:20

20. UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland - Sep. 09, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

21. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis - Jan. 20, 2024

- Matchup: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland King of the Cage MMA record

1. KOTC: Protege - March 22, 2008

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Tyler Pottett

- Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:53

- Location: Laughlin, Nevada, United States

- Weight Class: Welterweight debut.

2. KOTC: Last Resort - March 14, 2009

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Brandon Ellsworth

- Method: TKO (punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:28

- Location: Laughlin, Nevada, United States

- Weight Class: Middleweight debut.

3. KOTC: Jolted - October 3, 2009

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs William Wheeler

- Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Advertisement

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:55

- Location: Laughlin, Nevada, United States

- Weight Class: Light Heavyweight debut.

4. Long Beach Fight Night 7 - January 3, 2010

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs George Interiano

- Method: Decision (unanimous)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Location: Long Beach, California, United States

5. KOTC: Underground 63 - October 2, 2010

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Adriel Montes

- Method: TKO (punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:05

- Location: Laughlin, Nevada, United States

6. KOTC: Platinum - November 25, 2010

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Donavin Hawkey

- Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:21

- Location: Durban, South Africa

- Return to Middleweight.

7. KOTC: Steel Curtain - December 17, 2011

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Brandon Hunt

- Method: TKO (punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:48

- Location: Norman, Oklahoma, United States

8. KOTC: Hardcore - April 26, 2012

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Brandon Hunt

- Method: TKO (punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:24

- Location: Highland, California, United States

- Won the KOTC Middleweight Championship.

9. KOTC: Unification - December 8, 2012

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Josh Bryant

- Method: Decision (split)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Location: Highland, California, United States

- Defended and unified the KOTC Middleweight Championship.

10. KOTC: Restitution - February 7, 2013

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Bill Albrecht

- Method: KO (punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:41

- Location: Los Angeles, California, United States

- Defended the KOTC Middleweight Championship.

11. KOTC: Demolition - August 6, 2011

Advertisement

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Brett Sbardella

- Method: KO (punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:03

- Location: Walker, Minnesota, United States

12. KOTC: Worldwide - July 5, 2013

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Yusuke Sakashita

- Method: Decision (unanimous)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

- Location: Manila, Philippines

- Defended the KOTC Middleweight Championship.

13. KOTC: Split Decision - August 29, 2013

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Matt Lagler

- Method: TKO (punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:59

- Location: Highland, California, United States

- Defended the KOTC Middleweight Championship.

