Today (May 12), marks the celebration of Mother's Day. This day is dedicated to honoring the loving and caring mothers who have always been a source of support and inspiration. While we should appreciate mothers every day, this day is particularly observed to express our gratitude for their selfless sacrifices and unwavering love.

On this special occassion, several celebrities took to their social media accounts to post beautiful messages wishing their moms. Many also celebrated the joys of motherhood and shared their experiences. Here are some of the celebrities who wished their moms on this special day with heartwarming social media posts.

Ankita Lokhande:

Ankita Lokhande shared a beautiful social media clip wishing her mom on Mother's Day. The actress shared a heartwarming video that featured some of the special moments she spent with her mother and also included some of her mother's old pictures. Along with the clip, Ankita wrote a heartfelt note praising her mother.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame wrote, "When I look at you, I don't just see you as my mother but I see you as a strong, fierce yet graceful and kind woman. Bachpan mai aapka makeup and dupatta use karti thi to dress up like you. Trust me, I still try everyday to be like you but I guess I can't because nothing can top your purity and sundarta. I love you Mumma, Happy Mother's Day @vandanaphadnislokhande."

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's post here-

Vineeta Singh:

Popular entrepreneur Vineeta Singh, who was one of the sharks in Shark Tank India, dropped a video that had the special moments she spent with her two sons. By sharing this post, Vineeta expressed how she constantly worries about little things for her children. She shared how she wants to make the most memories with her little ones because kids grow up fast. Sharing this post, she extended Mother's Day wishes and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day weekend."

Take a look at Vineeta Singh's post here-

Anita Hassanandi:

Anita Hassanandani celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a post in which she wished her mother and mother-in-law. She also celebrated her own motherhood by sharing a picture with her husband Rohit Reddy and their son Aaravv.

In the caption of this post, Anita wrote, "To the most content most fulfilling most appreciative phase towards our moms…. Who leave everything behind for US and we follow their footsteps HappyMothersDaytoUS."

Take a look at Anita Hassanandi's post here-

Tina Datta:

Tina Datta and her mom often make interesting reels and share them on social media. While we celebrate Mother's Day today, the actress created another interesting reel with her mother and also wished her on this special occassion. In the clip, Tina showed how her mother often removes evil eyes from her even if there is a minor inconvenience.

Sharing this video, Tina wrote, "From scrapped knees to aches and pains, she always has my back. A slightest stumble of mine brings lines of worry on her face. To the one who believes in healing me everytime with her nazar utarna, let me tell you meri pyaari Mummy Datta- your hugs and smile are the best healers for me! Happy Mother’s Day meri pyaari maa @madhu.datta19."

Take a look at Tina Datta's post here-

Pinkvilla Team wishes all moms a very Happy Mother's Day!

