Was Sean Strickland molested by his father? Exploring UFC champ’s troubled childhood and relationship with dad

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is best known for his outspoken persona and trash-talking. He captured the UFC middleweight championship after defeating former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Strickland will face Dricus Du Plessis and defend his championship at UFC 297 the first major show of UFC in 2024.

At a recent press conference, Dricus Du Plessis Sean O, Malley directed a personal shot at Sean Strinkland’s father.

Plessis expressed, “Do you think your dad beat the sh*t out of you? Your dad doesn’t have sh*t on me.”

Strickland has revealed numerous times that his childhood was abusive and his dad was very abusive towards him and his mom.

In an interview with Brendan Schaub, Tarzan revealed, “ My father, abusive, alcoholic, drunk, you know. Got on pills later on. Everything about him, I hated. Yes, everything about him. I hated my dad.”

Strickland has even revealed his father used to harass him physically and mentally.

Was Sean Strickland molested by his father?

Sean O, Malley was also one of the fighters to pull personal shots at Sean Strickland. After Strickland called O, Malley a joker and made fun of his open marriage with his wife at a UFC press conference.

Sean O, Malley also took a personal shot at Strickland and said “At least I didn’t get f**ked by my dad.”

Later Strickland responded to Malley’s comment on Twitter X, “Expect nothing less from O'Malley and Dricus. Next time come at me as a man. You don't know what that means. I just wanna say one thing that I feel needs to be said.

"There are a lot of kids out there who have been abused and molested and it's a damn tragic thing that forever changes you.”Strickland further criticized Dricus and O'Malley for being insensitive towards molested kids, hinting that his past was similar.

“How you handle addiction and for someone to put you down with that level of trauma on a world stage is an utter disgrace. I have a big following of people who suffered trauma, molestation and I will tell you that it's not funny to me, whatever you've gone through or have been through isn't funny to me” Strickland concluded.

