Seth Rollins Gives a Strong Reaction to the Rock’s Return to WWE and His Inclusion As Board Member of TKO Group

Seth Rollins, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, is following in the footsteps of his arch-nemesis CM Punk. Similar to CM Punk, Seth Rollins is not holding back his words when it comes to speaking about former WWE superstars.

Rollins has now given his verdict on The Rock’s return to WWE all of a sudden, right after his inclusion as a Board Member of the TKO Group, terming it as ‘bullsh*t’.

Rollins spoke after The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes after a heated exchange of words between the two. It started at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference when Cody Rhodes replied to Roman Reigns’ “family” comment saying that if their (The Rock and Roman Reigns) family were here, they would be ashamed to see them “stealing others' spots”.

The Rock jumped onto the scene and confronted Cody Rhodes for speaking about their family, and before anyone could understand, he planted a slap on the cheeks of Rhodes.

This led Seth Rollins to jump and have a face-off with The Rock and he had to be handled by COO Triple H. Rollins has now spoken his heart out on The Rock’s return to the company.

What did Seth Rollins say?

According to an interview given to FOX Sports, Seth Rollins frowned upon The Rock’s return as a Board Member to the TKO group, his influence in the company, and the way he made his way to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

“Now coming back, on the board of directors, like I said man, it feels gross. I don’t like it. I feel like we gotta do something about it. Just don’t know what that next step is going to be. It’s just what happens when powerful people exert their power. They just think they can do whatever they want & get away with it & that sucks. It just sucks. I don’t know any other way to put it.," Rollins said.

Rollins appreciated Cody Rhodes for giving it back to The Rock and Roman Reigns at the press meet and said that all of this ultimately resulted in Cody getting what he wanted. “I guess it resulted in Cody getting what he wanted. We’ll figure out what’s next for the World Heavyweight Title. But Cody said it best, it’s bullshit. It feels pretty gross to me."

Well despite knowing that Cody Rhodes might also challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins backed him up for speaking against the powerful elements in the company.

Not just Rollins, even CM Punk had been backing Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns, to ‘finish his story’ and not be overshadowed by The Rock’s return, something that happened with Punk in 2013.

Who does Rollins face at WrestleMania 40?

If Rollins doesn’t face Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania 40, which appears to be the case, then he will be up against ‘The Scottish Psychopath’, Drew McIntyre, who has been chasing Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), McIntyre reacted to the chaos at the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, and called out Rollins for standing as a clown, and letting others disrespect the brand RAW and the title, Rollins held.

He said that RAW needed a change, and at WrestleMania 40, it would be him winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

