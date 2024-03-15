He Looks Genuinely Angry’: The Rock’s Hilarious Reaction to Losing Game of Rock Papers Scissors Leaves Internet in Stitches

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is not known for losing contests, be it in real life or his reel life. The Brahma Bull has always given his best in every match he has faced. But what if a young woman beats him in a simple game of rock, paper, and scissors? That would definitely rattle him and it did.

The Rock was at an event on March 13 where in a random interview, a young woman asked him to play the game of Rock, Papers Scissors. And surprisingly, the girl hilariously got the better of The Rock within seconds and outsmarted him.

What’s worth seeing was The Rock’s embarrassing face which he made after losing it. Since the girl had watched The Rock’s move first before coming up with her own, which is the reason she won, The Rock simply said, “What kind of bullshit is this?”.

The video was shared on social media, and fans and other people have reacted to it.

‘Looking genuinely angry’

One user wrote, “Dwayne Johnson being contractually obligated to never lose in a fight makes this clip so much funnier because he can't handle it.” Another said, “Terrible look for him.” The third said, “The Rock will never take a defeat.” A fourth user wrote, “He really got mad at her for that.” Another said, “He might have yelled at that lady...:”

The Rock at WrestleMania 40

The Rock is highly geared up for his Tag Team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The original plan was for a The Rock vs Roman Reigns match as the main event of WrestleMania 40.

However, the fans' negative reaction led the WWE to change its plans and bring Cody Rhodes back into the story. The Rock is also expected to clash with Cody Rhodes in the near future but that is not clear since he will be busy with his Hollywood projects from May to August 2024.

He can, however, be booked for a slot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, if The Rock turns on his cousin in this WrestleMania. By all chance, the tag team match won’t be The Rock’s final match in WWE, and there will indeed be another match before he is given a final farewell.

