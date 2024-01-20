What happened to Seth Rollins and will he recover in time for WrestleMania 40?

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is injured and that’s not good news for the fans as well as WWE’s creative team. There was tremendous hype around Seth Rollins’s face-off with CM Punk, and their rumored match at WrestleMania 40 was going to be one of the biggest highlights of the grand event.

However, as luck would have it, Rollins suffered an injury during a match against Jinder Mahal, last week on Monday Night Raw. Though Rollins won the match, his limping walk back to the locker room after the match had raised worries about him.

What exactly happened with Seth Rollins?

According to a report by the website Fightful, Seth Rollins suffered a torn meniscus during his bout against Jinder Mahal. As per the latest reports, Rollins has been pulled from this weekend’s live event, and Randy Orton has been added to replace him.

Further, Rollins is not currently advertised for any WWE events through mid-February.

There are also rumors that Rollins will address the WWE Universe on his health update on the January 22 episode of Monday Night RAW, which is the last episode of RAW before the Royal Rumble.

However, WWE has not given any official confirmation on whether Rollins will be making an appearance on RAW this week. He is also not booked for any match for the Royal Rumble.

Will Rollins recover by WrestleMania 40?

The big question is will Seth Rollins be able to make a comeback by WrestleMania 40 for his expected bout with CM Punk? According to the Fightful website, Rollins could return from a torn meniscus, if surgery is required, and might recover by 3-4 weeks if he is able to push it.

However, a period of 4-6 weeks is more likely an optimum recovery period after surgery. So, if all goes well, Rollins might be able to make it to the ring a month before WrestleMania 40, which also gives the creative team time to build up his storyline with CM Punk.

However, all this is all speculation and nothing can’t be confirmed unless WWE gives an official update on his injury.

Rollins’s rivalry with CM Punk

A reason why fans are immensely excited to see a match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk is not just because of their storyline rivalry, but because of their real-life fight that will now be seen in WWE.

Rollins, even before CM Punk had returned to the WWE, had gone to the extent of calling him a ‘cancer’ and never wanted him to return, as Punk had only ridiculed WWE in the last few years since he left the company.

Even in their face-off on Monday Night RAW, after Punk’s return, Rollins didn’t keep quiet and lambasted Punk for calling WWE his ‘home’. Rollins clearly stated that WWE was never Punk’s home, and it was Rollins’s home as he has been there in it for the last decade.

Rollins even used expletives against Punk moments after when Punk made a return to the company after 9 long years at the Survivor Series last year. He had to be contained by fellow wrestlers, and the crew as he was literally pissed off with Punk.

That was the beginning of a long-term rivalry between the two biggest superstars of the company, and hopefully at WrestleMania 40, both will be running for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

