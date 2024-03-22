WWE Hall of Famer REVEALS Bloodline’s Rules involving The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his cousin Roman Reigns will square off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The Rock who challenged this match to Rhodes and Rollins had said that the stipulation for the match is that if he and Roman Reigns lose, then there will be no Bloodline on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

This means there will be no involvement of Bloodline members like Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Rock in Roman Reigns’ match against Cody Rhodes. However, if they win, then on Night 2 there will be twists as per the scenario.

It is so far not clear what The Great One meant by “anything goes” on Night 2. WWE hasn’t held a contract signing, and the fans are not certain about what are the rules for Night 2.

A WWE Hall of Famer, and someone who knows The Bloodline very well has given his thoughts on what could be the stipulation on Night 2. Rikishi, the father of Usos and a high-ranking Anoi’a family member did give an idea of what could be expected from the stipulation.

What has Rikisi said on The Bloodline Rules on Night 2?

Speaking on his podcast, The Rikishi Driver Talk Show, the legendary wrestler said that on Night 2, there can be a disastrous set of rules against Cody Rhodes, knowing the animosity The Rock and Reigns have against him.

“You’re talking about anything from trash cans to tables to sticks to chairs to whatever that they find in that arena,” Rikishi said. He also said that The Rock could implement a special referee, which could be Paul Heyman or someone acquainted with The Bloodline to ensure Reigns’s victory.

Rikishi further said, “I can use that towards your skull, your body, bust you open as much as we want. Is the world really ready for Bloodline rules?”

So on Night 2, there can be full-blown chaos against Cody Rhodes to prevent him from finishing his story.

Will Cody Rhodes win WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on Night 2?

Several wrestling observers have said that at WrestleMania 40, there are high chances that Roman Reigns will drop his title belt and Rhodes will finally be able to win the Championship and finish his story.

The WWE Universe is rallying behind Rhodes, and at this point, The American Nightmare has even surpassed The Rock and Roman Reigns on popularity parameters. So, at present Cody Rhodes is expected to win the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

