Massive update on whether The Rock will perform at Saudi Arabia and SummerSlam; Details inside

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was highly rumored to perform for WWE for its Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh in May this year, after WrestleMania 40. A few days back, it was reported that the Tag Team match at WrestleMania 40, won’t be The Rock’s final match in WWE, and the company is considering him for other matches also this year, especially for the pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia and then SummerSlam.

However, according to the latest update by PWInsider. Com, The Great One will be absent from WWE from May to August 2024, because of his commitment to a Hollywood project, produced under his home production company, Seven Bucks.

What does the report say?

According to PWInsider, “The Rock will be out of action in WWE from May 1st until August 1st to film a movie. That would likely take him out of doing anything physical for WWE during that time period.”

It said that The Rock’s next project would be The Smashing Machine, a film adaptation of the 2002 documentary, The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Mark Kerr. Johnson had announced that he would be playing the role of Kerr in 2019, but the film was stalled because of COVID-19.

Now, the project is expected to happen, and the shooting of the film is expected to commence from May till the end of August 2024, which will keep The Rock thoroughly busy, and thereby he won’t be able to make his WWE appearance.

Emily Blunt, who worked with The Rock on Disney’s Jungle Cruise has been cast as Kerr’s wife Dawn Staples. PWInsider also confirmed that the casting of the other characters of the movie is on, and the film is all set to start shooting on May 1, 2024.

What about The Rock’s other matches in WWE?

There was news that The Rock might turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, during their Tag Team match, and this rivalry would take final shape at Saudi Arabia’s Crown Jewel event in May 2024.

However, now that The Rock will not be reportedly there in Riyadh in May, it remains to be seen how the creative team of WWE will approach The Rock and Roman Reigns storyline. The question is will The Rock turn on Roman Reigns now at WrestleMania 40?

Similarly, after Cody Rhodes slap gate incident against The Rock at SmackDown last week, a wrestling veteran said that WWE might plan The Rock vs Cody Rhodes match at SummerSlam. There was a high probability of this match, as the duo’s rivalry had become very intense and personal.

Nevertheless, The Rock is performing at WrestleMania 40, and thankfully for his fans, that won’t be the last match of his career in WWE. The 51-year-old wrestler-turned-actor might return for next year’s WrestleMania probably for a feud with Roman Reigns.

Right now, The Brahma Bull is in his heel character, and sporting those grey shades and making fun of the audience. The heel character interestingly wasn’t planned earlier, but it was only when the WWE Universe turned on The Rock.

