What did The Rock say to Cody Rhodes on WWE Monday Night RAW? Fans React

The Rock made a surprising appearance on Monday Night RAW unannounced. The Chicago crowd was stunned, and a loud pop emerged as The Rock approached the ring, towards Cody Rhodes.

When The Rock came inside the ring, the two men looked at each other as the Chicago crowd yelled, ‘This is awesome’. The Rock then whispered something to Cody, which has now left the WWE Universe guessing.

One fan said, “Tonight I’m Gonna make you bleed”. Apparently, that’s what The Rock told Cody. Interesting.” The second fan said, “The Rock whispered "Who the hell told you it was open mic night bitch?" The third said, “It’s ok, guys I can read lips. Rock clearly said, “There's a deep dish in catering.”

If we closely watch the segment, then it appears that The Rock indeed said, “Tonight, am gonna make you bleed." Later on the same night, The Rock busted open Cody Rhodes and sent a message to ‘Mama Rhodes’ Cody Rhodes’ mother.

Taking out a belt from his waist, The Rock said, “Mama Rhodes, look at him...look at him. The Rock has a special gift for you. The Rock is a man of his words. The Rock said he's gonna put your son's blood on this belt and at Wrestlemania, your son's blood and your tears.” He held Cody's bloodied face, as he sent a message to Cody Rhodes' mother.

Fans loved the segment

The fans have so far loved the segment and called it one of the best episodes of RAW so far. Some have even said that The Rock’s current rivalry with Cody Rhodes has now eclipsed Roman Reigns, and the two shall have a WWE match somewhere down the line in the future.

On social media, one fan wrote, “Can we all admit that the rock might have actually saved WWE ??” Another one said, “nflhatememes's profile picture. That entire episode was insane.”

That The Rock came unannounced, taking the entire Chicago crowd by surprise, turned out to be one of the best things for the RAW episode. It was only CM Punk who was announced to appear in Chicago.

The Rock was scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 1, 2024. However, he appeared in Chicago to send a message to Cody Rhodes.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1.

