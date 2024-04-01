'CRAZY’: WWE fans claim Booker T predicted The Rock trying to steal Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 spot in 2014

Did you know that Hall of Famer and former WWE wrestler Booker T once predicted that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson might return at WrestleMania 40? This was 10 years ago, when The Rock was a big star in Hollywood and WWE was just his past.

The Rock was making sporadic appearances in WWE but was never a full-timer. In a video that is going viral on social media, Booker T, who was then a WWE announcer, could be seen speaking about The Rock. He says, “He’s a big-time superstar, but WrestleMania is something that’s in your heart. It’s in your blood; it never goes away, and I can see The Rock try to sneak in at WrestleMania 40 if he gets a chance.”

What’s baffling here is that Booker T had even predicted The Rock sneaking in, which means trying to steal someone’s spot at WrestleMania. And this is exactly what happened. The Rock did return and indeed sneaked his way into the WrestleMania main event by replacing Cody Rhodes.

The promotional video was made in 2014, when The Rock had returned, won the WWE Championship, and was facing John Cena at WrestleMania 29. One wonders what superpowers Booker T used or what future-seeing abilities he possessed when he made an astute prediction of The Rock returning at WrestleMania 40.

Fans Hail Booker T For This Prediction

As the clip went viral on social media, fans shared their own reactions to it. One user said, “This is such an insane prediction.”

Another said, “WE NEED BOOKER ON COMMENTARY FOR NIGHT 1.”

A third said, “LONG TERM STORY TELLING?”

A fourth said, “Tryna SNEAK into mania 40 “ bro know about him tryna take Cody’s spot too?? sh*ts crazy.”

A fifth fan said, “and it’s not just him predicting he’ll be competing at wm40 but the WAY he said it too “i can expect to see rock trying to sneak in” and that’s EXACTLY what happened.”

The Rock’s return at WrestleMania 40

The Rock will team up with his cousin Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The event will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This is no ordinary Tag Team match, but it comes with a stipulation. If The Rock and Reigns win, then on Night 2, it will be all Bloodline rules in the Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match.

However, if they lose, then there will be no Bloodline on Night 2. Then Cody Rhodes gets his chance to take down Reigns and finish his story single-handedly. We shall see what’s in store for Cody Rhodes in six days from now.

