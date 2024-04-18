Shannon Sharpe’s Unbelievable Oklahoma City Thunder Take Gets Him Savagely Roasted By Fans; DETAILS

NBA Social Media was buzzing after Shannon Sharpe’s recent hot take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC). The former three-time SuperBowl winner turned Sports Commentator and Analyst sparked an unlikely controversy this past Tuesday by calling OKC “the Weakest No.1 Seed.”

To take one step further, he called the talented young squad “the Weakest No.1 Seed NBA has seen in a long time.” As Sharpe’s comments quickly caught fire, the NBA Twitter erupted.

While some fans agreed, respectfully disagreed and debated the veteran Analyst’s comments, other fans took the opportunity to roast Sharpe with hilarious posts and comments.

But was the veteran Sports Analyst right, or did he miss the mark? First, let’s understand why Sharpe said what he said.

What Led to Shannon Sharpe’s Controversial Hot Take?

Appearing yesterday on ESPN's First Take, the panel, headlined by Sharpe, Stephen A, and Brian Windhorst, discussed the Lakers and whether they should try to avoid the Nuggets in the Playoffs. The conversation progressed to the Nuggets' previous week's loss against the Spurs, where an injury-struggle team led by Wembanyama recovered from a 23-point deficit to beat the Nuggets 121-120. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Commenting on the Nuggets loss, Windhorst said, "It was as big of a loss as there's been in the last month in the NBA. They could give up homecourt in the conference finals." This is where Sharpe began his unforeseen rant about the OKC.

Sharpe replied to Windhorst, saying, "Do you think that the OKC Thunder are going all the way to the Western Conference? Do you think they fear OKC having homecourt?" Following this statement, Sharpe dropped the now viral hot take about OKC being the worst all-time No.1 seed.

Stephen A. and Windhorst refuted Sharpe's take almost immediately. Stephen responded, "That's very disrespectful, Shannon. The Weakest No.1 seed? Oklahoma City? Led by Shai Gilegious-Alexander? This brother averaged 30."

Windhorst confidently got back to Sharpe, "I'll give you a chance to take it back. This is a good team. This is the most competitive the Western Conference has been in fifteen, twenty years."

Sharpe Wasn’t the Only OKC Critic

Sharpe wasn’t the only expert questioning OKC’s capability. On Fox Sports’ Undisputed, former NFL veteran Keyshawn Johnson discussed the Golden State Warriors’ Postseason potential and confidently claimed that Steph Curry and Company can easily dispatch the first-seed Thunder.

What Johnson could not have predicted was that the Warriors would be eliminated by the Sacramento Kings from the 2024 playoff contention. This shows that it’s wise not to be overconfident.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady’s Comparison to Michael Jordan is Baseless; Claims Keyshawn Johnson.

It's fair to say that the OKC Thunder have worked tough to finish on top of a highly competitive Western conference. With players like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Shai Alexander, and Josh Giddey, they have the right mix of talent to compete toe-to-toe with other talented squads. It will be interesting to see how this young team navigates this year's playoffs and contests for a spot in the finals.

ALSO READ: Skip Bayless Makes THIS Bold Claim About Lebron James and Lakers Before Nuggets Game